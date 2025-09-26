Sergio Busquets to Retire at the End of the Season

Published on September 26, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF announces that Sergio Busquets will retire at the end of the current season, with the MLS playoffs marking the final matches of his professional career.

Since joining Inter Miami CF in 2023, Busquets has been instrumental in the club's continued growth, contributing his vision and quality in midfield, as well as his experience and leadership, and playing a role in winning both the Supporters' Shield and the Leagues Cup.

The team now looks forward to his contribution in the push for its objectives during the final stretch of the campaign, which will bring to a close an extraordinary career that saw him claim numerous titles and accolades with FC Barcelona and the Spanish National Team, earning recognition as one of the greatest midfielders in football history.







