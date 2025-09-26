Rapids Look for Season Sweep against Minnesota United FC

Published on September 26, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

The Colorado Rapids (11-14-6, 39 pts., 8th West) return home for a matchup against Minnesota United FC (15-7-9, 54 pts., 3rd West) on Saturday, September 27. Kickoff at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park (DGSP) is set for 7:30 p.m. MT with coverage available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, Altitude Sports Radio, ColoradoRapids.com, and the Rapids app.

Gameday on Saturday will kick off earlier, with Rapids 2 hosting MNUFC2 in their final home match of the MLS NEXT Pro regular season, at 2:30 p.m. MT, also at DGSP. Rapids 2 have already clinched a playoff spot and a home playoff game. They finish the regular season at Ventura County on Sunday, October 5.

With only three matches remaining in the regular season, the Rapids have everything to play for in the hopes of securing a spot in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs. Heading into the match, Colorado holds eighth place in the Western Conference with 39 points. If the season ended today, the Rapids would host the Western Conference Wild Card match against FC Dallas to open the playoffs. On the other end of Saturday's contest is a Minnesota side that is looking to lock in a top-four finish, as they currently sit in third place with 54 points.

As of late, the Rapids have seen most of their success come at home, with the club riding a three-match win streak at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park in MLS play. Over the course of the season, Colorado has posted eight wins at home, which is tied for the second-most in the Western Conference in 2025.

Colorado will enter the night coming off a tough result in their most recent contest, a 3-1 loss on the road to FC Dallas. Forward Calvin Harris scored the club's lone goal in the match, marking a new single-season career high with five.

Despite their strong season so far, Minnesota enters Saturday's contest having lost their last two matches, the first time they've done so this season. Recent performances aside, the Loons will look to add onto their success away from home this season, with the club's eight road wins being the second most in all of MLS.

The Rapids will attempt to replicate their first matchup against Minnesota this season, a hard-fought 2-1 win at Allianz Field. Highlighting the match for Colorado was Homegrown Darren Yapi, who recorded the first brace of his MLS career in the contest to help the Rapids secure a crucial three points on the road.

Colorado will look for a positive result on Saturday to jump start momentum heading into two all-important matchups to close out the regular season. Next week, the Rapids will head to Salt Lake for the second and final leg of the 2025 Rocky Mountain Cup as they look to hoist the trophy once again after reclaiming it in 2024. Following that, Colorado will close out the season with a home match against LAFC on Decision Day.







