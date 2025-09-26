Inter Miami CF in Road Action against Toronto FC on Saturday

Published on September 26, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF (16W-6L-7D, 55 points) will close out the week with another road fixture, with the team visiting Toronto FC (5W-13L-12D, 27 points) this Saturday, Sept. 27. Kick off at BMO Field in Toronto, Ontario, Canadais set for 4:30 p.m. ET.

Where to Watch

Fans in more than 100 countries and regions can sign up for MLS Season Pass to access every MLS game with no blackouts, along with in-depth coverage and analysis, exclusive content, and more - including the annual Leagues Cup tournament, Campeones Cup, MLS All-Star Game, Audi MLS Cup Playoffs games, and select MLS NEXT Pro matches.

MLS Season Pass is available through the Apple TV app on Apple devices, Android devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, and game consoles, as well as on the web at tv.apple.com. Fans can also access MLS Season Pass from the Apple TV app on Apple Vision Pro, where they can watch games alongside other apps in their physical space; within an Environment, so the screen feels 100 feet wide; and in Spatial Audio for an even more immersive viewing experience. All matches feature commentary in English and Spanish, while select matches involving Canadian teams will also offer commentary in French.

Additionally, ESPN 106.3 will air all 34 games and playoff matches of Inter Miami CF, providing comprehensive coverage to English-speaking fútbol enthusiasts in the region. Spanish language radio broadcast, meanwhile, will be available on Deportes Radio 760AM.

Past Regular Season Match

Inter Miami travels to Toronto in search of extending its current three-match winning streak. The Club most recently secured a dominant 0-4 win on the road over New York City FC on Wednesday to clinch its spot in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs, thus advancing to postseason for a third straight year.

A formidable performance from Lionel Messi, who bagged a brace and dished out an assist for a second game in a row, led the team to its third consecutive victory in regular season action. Midfielder Baltasar Rodríguez and striker Luis Suárez scored Inter Miami's other goals on the night at Citi Field in New York City.

Racking Up Records

Messi had another night for the books with his two goals and assist against NYCFC. Our Club captain achieved two milestones in the win:

With his assist in the first half, he became the first player in MLS history to record at least 35 goal contributions in consecutive seasons.

With his pair of goals on the night, Messi became the fourth player in MLS history to record eight multi-goal games in a single season, having scored two-or-more goals in eight of his last 12 league appearances.

Playoffs Clinched

Inter Miami currently sits third in the Eastern Conference standings with a record of 16 wins, six losses and seven draws for a total 55 points, and having already clinched an Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs. Notably, Inter Miami has two games in hand on the two teams above in the table.

Attacking Stats

Inter Miami's attacking unit has been in fine form so far this 2025 regular season, with forwards/wingers/attacking midfielders accounting for 51 of the team's 64 goals thus far this MLS regular season.

Messi leads the way with 24 goals and currently is tied for first place in the race for the Golden Boot presented by Audi. Tadeo Allende comes next with eight goals, followed by Telasco Segovia and Suárez with seven goals eachand. Fafa Picault and Allen Obando round out the list with four goals and one strike respectively.

Previously Against Toronto FC

Saturday presents the 13th meeting between the sides in Club history. Inter Miami leading the series with nine wins to two for Toronto, while one matchup resulted in a draw.

Inter Miami will aim to continue its positive run against the Canadian outfit, being undefeated in the last five encounters (4W, 1D). Earlier this year, the teams met at Chase Stadium in April in MLS regular season action in a match that concluded with a 1-1 draw.

Scouting Toronto FC

Toronto FC hosts Inter Miami after six consecutive draws, most recently drawing 1-1 on the road against Columbus Crew last Saturday. Toronto is 12th in the Eastern Conference table with a record of five wins, 13 loses and 12 draws for a total 27 points and is out of contentionfor a playoffs berth.







Major League Soccer Stories from September 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.