Right to Dream Launches State-Of-The-Art Football Academy in San Diego, Marking a New Era for Talent Development in North America

Published on September 26, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Today, Right to Dream, in partnership with San Diego FC and Sycuan, officially opened the doors to its groundbreaking new football academy in San Diego, San Diego FC's Right to Dream Academy, a significant milestone in Right to Dream's long-term vision to develop talent within the United States and Mexico. The state-of-the-art facility is poised to become a crucial pathway for emerging talent to become professionals and access world-class education in North America.

Located on Sycuan tribal land in El Cajon, the academy will operate Right to Dream's unique development model - providing both world-class football training, character development, and education to boys and girls, with each residential student-athlete receiving a full five-year scholarship regardless of football performance - a first for North America and MLS.

Featuring a 50,000 square feet state-of-the-art sports performance facility, the academy also encompasses student and employee housing, school, and guest accommodation, and five full-sized soccer fields, featuring both natural and synthetic turf.

The 28-acre site is also home to the Sharp Healthcare Performance Center, where the San Diego FC first team trains. The Academy, built upon Right to Dream's model, is founded on the principle of integrating young players into first-team football early in their professional careers. This commitment to accelerated development is brought to life at world-class academies in Ghana, Denmark, and Egypt, where numerous graduates including Mohammed Kudus, Simon Adingra, and Kathrine Moller Kuhl, have gone on to play at the highest level for club and country. The philosophy will be central to talent development in San Diego, with the purpose-built facility designed to encourage interaction among academy players, coaches, and professional players.

Sir Mohamed Mansour, chairman, Right to Dream, said

"In San Diego, we are creating something entirely new for North America - a residential school and academy with full scholarships for all students and links to Major League Soccer, one of the fastest growing leagues in the world. Like our existing academies in Ghana, Egypt and Denmark, the San Diego academy will prioritise character development and education as much as football. Sport is the entry point, but the real mission is to help these young people to discover their potential, build their character, and pursue a meaningful life on or off the pitch. Our philosophy is grounded in the values we live every day through Right to Dream - an organisation born from the belief that talent is everywhere, but opportunity is not."

Speaking on the academy opening San Diego FC Partner Juan Mata said

"For Right to Dream to have a team in MLS, where the sport is growing so much, I think, is massive. To have seen firsthand the team, the atmosphere in the stadium, and what we are creating here, and how it is not only helping fans to enjoy the sport but also benefiting San Diego, the community - it's special. The academy is a fundamental part of this club, and hopefully in five to ten years we'll see how important the work has been on the pitch, but especially off the pitch".

Beyond player development, this significant investment is set to deliver positive benefits to San Diego through new jobs and programs that will inspire and empower the local community.

To mark the official opening, a ceremony was held on site and attended by Don Garber (Commissioner, MLS), Sir Mohamed Mansour (Chairman, San Diego FC), Cody Martinez (Vice-Chairman, San Diego FC and Sycuan Tribal Chairman), as well as other key figures from the local community.

