San Diego FC Hosts San Jose Earthquakes on Fan Appreciation Night

Published on September 26, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC (17-8-6, 57 points) hosts the San Jose Earthquakes (9-14-8, 35 points) on  Fan Appreciation Night  in the final 2025 MLS Regular Season home match at  Snapdragon Stadium  on Saturday, Sept. 27. Kickoff is scheduled for  7:30 p.m. PT, with live coverage on  MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, and radio broadcasts in English on  San Diego Sports 760 AM  and Spanish on  TUDN 1700 AM.

Single-Match Tickets Available

Fans can purchase single-match tickets for SDFC's final 2025 MLS Regular Season home match against the Earthquakes at SanDiegoFC.com/tickets.

Second Meeting Between the Clubs

Saturday marks the  second-ever MLS matchup  between San Diego and San Jose. In the first meeting on Aug. 17 at PayPal Park, SDFC handed the Earthquakes a  2-1 loss. This season, San Diego has been perfect against California-based opponents, compiling a  5-0-0 record  in its inaugural MLS campaign.

SDFC Riding Historic Form

San Diego enters its final home match following a  1-1 road draw against Atlanta United FC  on Sept. 20. The result extended SDFC's  road unbeaten streak to eight matches  and tied  LAFC's 2018 MLS expansion season points record (57 pts). The Club remains  atop the Western Conference  and continues to chase Supporters' Shield glory, currently in second place behind the  Philadelphia Union (60 points).

What's at Stake

Playoff Push:  San Diego has already clinched a berth in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs and continues to chase closing out the season atop the Western Conference.

Supporters' Shield Race:  SDFC remains in contention for the Shield as the regular season nears its conclusion.

Expansion Records:  A win would break the  MLS expansion points record  (currently 57 points by LAFC in 2018) and set a new  record for most wins by an expansion club  with 18 victories.

Top of the West:  Three points would strengthen San Diego's hold on  first place in the Western Conference. The Club has officially clinched a top-four finish, which secures home-field advantage throughout the first round of the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs.

Fans are encouraged to join SDFC for this historic final home match of the regular season as the Club celebrates a remarkable inaugural campaign and prepares for the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs.

San Jose Looking to Finish Strong

The Earthquakes come into the match following a  3-1 home loss to St. Louis CITY SC. Already eliminated from playoff contention, San Jose will aim to close out the season with a positive performance in California.

San Diego FC's Right to Dream Academy Officially Opens

San Diego FC's  Right to Dream Academy  officially opened its doors this week, marking a historic milestone in North American talent development. Located on Sycuan tribal land in El Cajon, the 28-acre residential academy provides boys aged 10-18 with  world-class football training, character development, and education, including a full five-year scholarship for every student-athlete. The Academy launched this year with  17 U-13 student-athletes  and will expand in future seasons to include additional age groups and girls' teams. Built alongside SDFC's  Sharp HealthCare Performance Center, the facility connects young talent directly with the Club's first team and embodies Right to Dream's global philosophy, which has produced professional players such as  Mohammed Kudus  and  Simon Adingra. For more on the Academy, visit  SanDiegoFC.com/academy/right-to-dream.

