San Diego FC Earns 2025 Mark Abbott MLS Club Business Award for Consumer Products Initiative of the Year
Published on December 9, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Diego FC News Release
NEW YORK (December 8, 2025) - Major League Soccer announced today the winners of its year-end awards recognizing clubs and executives for outstanding contributions throughout the 2025 season.
Vancouver Whitecaps FC is the sole club with three award winners, with Atlanta United and St. Louis CITY SC each capturing two awards. Chicago Fire FC, Columbus Crew, LAFC, LA Galaxy, Minnesota United, and San Diego FC each received one award.The winners of the Doug Hamilton Executive of the Year and Sporting Executive of the Year awards are selected by League stakeholders based on pre-defined quantitative and qualitative criteria.
The winners of all remaining awards were selected through a voting process across their respective peers inclusive of MLS clubs and the League office.
2025 Mark Abbott MLS Club Business Awards Winners
Doug Hamilton Executive of the Year - Shari Ballard, Minnesota United
Sporting Executive of the Year - Axel Schuster, Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Business Intelligence Project of the Year - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Communications Department of the Year - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Consumer Products Initiative of the Year - San Diego FC
Digital Activation of the Year - Atlanta United
Engagement and Inclusion Club of the Year - St. Louis CITY SC
Marisa Colaiano Community Impact Club of the Year - LA Galaxy
Marketing Initiative of the Year - Columbus Crew
Sponsorship Activation of the Year - LAFC
Stadium Business Initiative of the Year - Chicago Fire FC
Ticket Sales Initiative of the Year - Atlanta United
Youth Fan Engagement Initiative of the Year - St. Louis CITY SC
Shari Ballard, Minnesota United's Chief Executive Officer, has been named Doug Hamilton Executive of the Year. Since joining the club as CEO in 2021, Ballard has overseen all of the club's business operations. Under her leadership, the club has continued to see sustained business growth during a transformative time for the sport in North America. In 2025, Ballard guided MNUFC to a club record in overall total revenues, celebrated the club's first jersey sleeve partnership with Minnesota-based NutriSource and Finley's, and led the organization in earning its highest-ever gate revenue for a regular-season game at Allianz Field (May 10 versus Inter Miami CF). She also oversaw the club's success in breaking merchandise records including record-highest single-season jersey sales and the Heritage Kit launch - which notably became MNUFC's single-highest jersey launch in club history. Finally, Ballard worked alongside the sporting department when the club brought in record transfer fees for outbound players including Sang Bin Jeong to St. Louis CITY SC, and Tani Oluwaseyi to Villarreal C.F.
Axel Schuster, Vancouver Whitecaps FC's CEO and Sporting Director, has been named Sporting Executive of the Year. Under his direction, the club reached 2025 MLS Cup presented by Audi for the first time in its history. This followed a strong regular season, where the club finished second in the Western Conference and won the Canadian Championship title for the fourth year in a row. In 2025, the club also reached the final of the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup. Schuster has been instrumental in the club's success by overseeing the acquisition, retention and development of its players. Notably in 2025, Schuster was pivotal in signing German legend and World Cup Winner, Thomas Müller. The signing of Müller has already helped propel the club to new heights, but this strategic transfer move came in addition to Schuster's appointment of Jesper Sørensen as head coach, the signing of Emmanuel Sabbi, re-signing of Brian White and the continued development of current Vancouver Whitecaps player Sebastian Berhalter.
Major League Soccer Stories from December 9, 2025
- San Diego FC and FOX 5 Team up to Launch SDFC's Soccer Celebration Watch Party Series in Mission Beach - San Diego FC
- Lukas Engel Departs FC Cincinnati as Loan Expires - FC Cincinnati
- Nashville SC Re-Signs Goalkeeper Joe Willis for the 2026 Season - Nashville SC
- Real Salt Lake Parts Ways with First-Team Assistant Coaches Jamison Olave & Joel DeLass - Real Salt Lake
- San Diego FC Announces Roster Decisions to Conclude 2025 Season - San Diego FC
- Philadelphia Union Acquire up to $500,000 from San Diego FC - Philadelphia Union
- San Diego FC Earns 2025 Mark Abbott MLS Club Business Award for Consumer Products Initiative of the Year - San Diego FC
- LAFC Exercises Permanent Transfer on Midfielder Mathieu Choinière - Los Angeles FC
- Top College Players to Attend 2025 MLS College Showcase - MLS
- Earthquakes' Ousseni Bouda to Represent Burkina Faso in 2025 Africa Cup of Nations - San Jose Earthquakes
- Charlotte FC's Wilfried Zaha and Rodolfo Aloko to Compete in African Cup of Nations - Charlotte FC
- Concacaf Champions Cup Draw to Set Stage for FC Cincinnati's First Competition of 2026: How It Works and What's at Stake - FC Cincinnati
- Inter Miami CF Captain Leo Messi Named 2025 Landon Donovan MLS Most Valuable Player - Inter Miami CF
- Atlanta United Acquires up to $775,000 in General Allocation Money - Atlanta United FC
- Portland Timbers Enter Multi-Year Partnership with Bank of America to Become Front-Of-Jersey Partner - Portland Timbers
- Inter Miami CF Forward Lionel Messi Named 2025 Landon Donovan MLS Most Valuable Player for Second Consecutive Season - MLS
- Colorado Rapids Exercise Permanent Trade Option on Defender Noah Cobb - Colorado Rapids
- CF Montréal Acquires $350,000 in General Allocation Money, 2026 SuperDraft Selection, from FC Dallas - Club de Foot Montreal
- FC Dallas Acquires CF Montréal's No. 3 Overall Pick in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft Via Trade - FC Dallas
- Chicago's MLS Club to Host Chicago Fire Soccer Celebration at Recess - Chicago Fire FC
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Diego FC Stories
- San Diego FC and FOX 5 Team up to Launch SDFC's Soccer Celebration Watch Party Series in Mission Beach
- San Diego FC Announces Roster Decisions to Conclude 2025 Season
- San Diego FC Earns 2025 Mark Abbott MLS Club Business Award for Consumer Products Initiative of the Year
- San Diego FC and FOX 5 Team up to Launch 2026 FIFA World Cup Summer Soccer Celebration Watch Party Series in Mission Beach
- San Diego FC Concludes Inaugural Season with 3-1 Loss to Vancouver Whitecaps FC in Western Conference Final