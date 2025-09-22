LA Galaxy Weekly

LOS ANGELES (Monday, Sept. 22, 2025) - The LA Galaxy are training and playing at home again this week and will host Sporting Kansas City at 7:30 p.m. PT (MLS Season Pass) on Saturday, September 27 in the next match of the 2025 MLS Regular Season. The evening will feature an Oktoberfest-inspired theme, with the first 5,000 fans receiving a voucher upon entry to redeem for a limited-edition Marco Reus bobblehead. In addition, the Club will spotlight its ongoing efforts to raise awareness and funds for pediatric cancer research. Partnering with the Jessie Rees Foundation (NEGU), the LA Galaxy and LA Galaxy Foundation will honor young patients and their families, while players take the field in warm-up boots and jerseys specially designed to amplify the message of "Never Ever Give Up."

LA Galaxy Against Sporting Kansas City:

Saturday's match marks the 83rd meeting across all competitions between the LA Galaxy and Sporting Kansas City (74th in regular season play), with LA leading the all-time series 33-31-18. Against Sporting Kansas City, the Galaxy hold a 28-27-18 record in league play and a 5-3-1 record in the MLS Cup Playoffs. In 35 all-time regular season matches played at Dignity Health Sports Park against Kansas City, LA holds an 18-8-9 record. The last meeting between the two sides came on May 4, 2025, when Sporting earned a 1-0 home win at Children's Mercy Park. The Galaxy enter Saturday's match unbeaten in three of their last four league games (0-1-3), with their last home win coming in a 3-0 shutout of the Colorado Rapids on Aug. 23.







