Evander Named to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 35

FC Cincinnati midfielder Evander has been named to the MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 35, the league announced Monday. Additionally, Brenner was named to the Team of the Matchday bench.

Evander earned his 11th TOTMD honors of the season after assisting all three of FC Cincinnati's goals in Saturday night's 3-2 win at LA Galaxy. The three assists set a career high for the Brazilian and matched FC Cincinnati's club record for assists in a match.

Evander's three assists Saturday night pushed him to 30 goal contributions this season (17 G, 13 A) to move him into fifth-most in MLS this season.

Two of Evander's assists were delivered to countryman Brenner, who scored twice Saturday night to earn Team of the Matchday bench honors for his first league-wide recognition since 2023 Matchday 3. Brenner netted his seventh multi-goal game with FC Cincinnati, his first since scoring three goals on October 9, 2022 at D.C. United.

The selections for Evander and Brenner are the 30th and 31st recognitions of an FC Cincinnati player or coach on the MLS Team of the Matchday this season. A full list can be found below.

2025 FC Cincinnati MLS Team of the Matchday Player Recognitions

- Miles Robinson (1, 8-Bench)

- Kévin Denkey (1-Bench, 10, 13-Bench, 19-Bench)

- Yuya Kubo (3)

- Evander (5, 6, 9, 12, 20, 21, 22, 25, 29, 33, 35)

- Roman Celentano (6, 14-Bench, 19-Bench, 26)

- Lukas Engel (7, 20)

- Gerardo 'Dado' Valenzuela (8)

- Matt Miazga (21-Bench)

- Luca Orellano (26-Bench)

- Pavel Bucha (29)

- Brenner (35-Bench)

2025 FC Cincinnati MLS Coach of the Matchday Recognitions

- Pat Noonan (21, 25)

2025 MLS Team of the Matchday presented by Audi (Matchday 35)

F: Lionel Messi (MIA), Alonso Martínez (NYC), Son Heung-Min (LAFC)

M: Brendan McSorley (STL), Evander (CIN), Martín Ojeda (ORL), Denis Bouanga (LAFC)

D: Richie Laryea (TOR), Joel Waterman (CHI), Édier Ocampo (VAN)

GK: Brad Stuver (ATX)

Coach: Pascal Jansen (NYC)

Bench: Matt Freese (NYC), Tim Parker (RBNY), Christian Cappis (DAL), Jack McGlynn (HOU), Miguel Almirón (ATL), Marcel Hartel (STL), Myrto Uzuni (ATX), Christian Benteke (DC), Brenner (CIN)

FC Cincinnati return home to host Orlando City SC on Sunday, September 28 in the first Sunday Night Soccer at TQL Stadium. Kickoff for Noche Latina is set for 7 p.m. ET and tickets are available at FCCincinnati.com/Tickets or by calling 513-977-KICK.







