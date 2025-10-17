LA Galaxy Celebrate Fan Appreciation Night; Face off against Minnesota United FC Tomorrow, Saturday, October 18 at Dignity Health Sports Park

Published on October 17, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy close out the 2025 MLS Regular Season at home this Saturday, October 18 (6:00 p.m. PT, MLS Season Pass), when they take on Minnesota United FC. The match will also mark the Club's annual Fan Appreciation Night, featuring seat upgrades, postgame player autographs, and a special Día de los Muertos bobblehead for the first 15,000 fans through the gates. Visit www.lagalaxy.com/fanappreciation2025 for additional details.

LA Galaxy Against Minnesota United FC

Saturday's match marks the 19th meeting across all competitions between the LA Galaxy and Minnesota United FC, with the Galaxy leading the all-time series 9-3-62025.10.18 - MIN @ LA. Against Minnesota, LA holds a 7-3-6 record in league play and a 2-0-0 record in the MLS Cup Playoffs. The two teams last met on March 22, 2025, playing to a 2-2 draw at Allianz Field. In nine all-time regular season matches played at Dignity Health Sports Park, the Galaxy hold a 5-0-4 record against Minnesota.

Fan Appreciation Night 2025

Join us at Dignity Health Sports Park on Oct 18th for an unforgettable evening as we celebrate our fans on the final home match of the regular season! Fan Appreciation Night will include a 15K Dia de los Muertos bobblehead giveaway, Alumni Autograph signing opportunity with Romain Alessandrini, Jerseys Off Their Backs auction of game-worn player jerseys, random seat upgrades throughout the night, postgame player autographs, prizes from the LA Galaxy Star Squad, and the KIA sweepstakes winner will be revealed.

Postseason Friendly: LA Galaxy vs Club America on November 15

The LA Galaxy's post-season training program will continue with an international friendly against Club América, as the team ramps up preparations for the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup. The November 15 match brings together two of North America's most storied clubs. The Mexico City side selected Los Angeles, its second home, as the base for its Liga MX post-season preparations, while the Galaxy look to build momentum ahead of the new year. Ahead of the match, the LA Galaxy and Club América will partner on community initiatives and host a Fan Fest outside the stadium beginning at 2:30 p.m., featuring live music, food, team mascots, club legends, championship trophies, and more. For media credentials, please apply at ptimesports.co/lagalaxyvsclubamerica. For any other media-related questions please send an e-mail to media@ptimesports.com.

LA Galaxy vs Minnesota United FC

2025 MLS Regular Season

Saturday, October 18 | 6:00 p.m. PT (Actual Kick: 6:15 p.m. PT)

Dignity Health Sports Park | Carson, CA

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

MLS Season Pass English Broadcast | Mark Rogondino, Heath Pearce

MLS Season Pass Spanish Broadcast | Carlos Mauricio Ramirez, Max Cordaro







