Minnesota United Goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair to be Featured in

Published on October 17, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. // NEW YORK - Audi of America, Major League Soccer (MLS) and The Players' Tribune today announced that Minnesota United FC goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair will be featured in the Celebrating Impact content series for his demonstration of excellence in driving progress in his community.

Working directly with Dayne St. Clair to spotlight causes that are important to him, content will be unveiled through written, video, and social across The Players' Tribune's and MLS' channels, amplifying the power of St. Clair's voice and raising awareness for charities close to his heart.

St. Clair has a longstanding history of positively impacting the community, most recently through his relationship with Big Brothers Big Sisters - Twin Cities. Since 2023, St. Clair has worked with BBBS Twin Cities through the club's Bell Bank Man of the Match program, where BBBS Twin Cities receives $1,000 if he is voted as Man of the Match following MNUFC games. To-date, $6,000 has been donated to the organization on his behalf through the program, including $3,000 during the 2025 regular season. Additionally, St. Clair has visited and collaborated with Big Brothers Big Sisters - Twin Cities on numerous occasions. In 2025, St. Clair hosted Bigs and Littles at Minnesota United games and training sessions, hosted an educational cooking event at BBBS - Twin Cities' Minneapolis location with a guest chef, and hosted a Match Hangout event at a local soccer coffee shop to practice some soccer drills with the Bigs and Littles. He also had the opportunity to be a keynote speaker at the Federated Challenge Gala supporting Big Brothers Big Sisters - Twin Cities, where nearly $5 million were raised for the organization.

St. Clair's work with Big Brothers Big Sisters - Twin Cities is influenced by mentors from his childhood, including his youth soccer coach who helped him during his transition from a defender to a goalkeeper. As part of BBBS Twin Cities Game Changers program, where he mentors Littles and provides another trustworthy voice for the next generation, St. Clair hopes he can have that impact in this community of children.

"It's a privilege to use my platform to inspire and help others," said St. Clair. "I'm honored to be recognized and featured in Audi's Celebrating Impact series. Giving back to the Twin Cities is something I care a lot about, and this only motivates me to keep doing more for the community that I'm part of."

In support of Dayne St. Clair's incredible work driving progress off the field, Audi will be making a $50,000 contribution through the Audi Goals Drive Progress fund to the nonprofit organization St. Clair selected: Big Brothers Big Sisters - Twin Cities.

As MLS celebrates its landmark 30th season, the Audi Goals Drive Progress Impact Award returns to recognize players making a difference beyond the pitch, highlighting Audi's continued commitment to community impact. A selection committee - comprised of current players, technical staff, front office staff and media members - will consider current MLS players who are dedicated to enriching lives and improving communities across the league. The selected player will receive a $150,000 contribution to support their charity of choice, with the award presented during MLS Cup presented by Audi.

In their decade of partnership with MLS, Audi has played a key role in supporting the development of young soccer players, most notably as the force behind the Audi Goals Drive Progress initiative. Launched in 2019, the initiative focuses on removing financial and logistical barriers that limit access to the sport, providing funding to MLS academies for education, housing, and transportation - all critical elements in developing talented players across the league. The Audi Goals Drive Progress initiative has evolved beyond on-field player development to also support and spotlight the community initiatives led by players. Since its inception, Audi has contributed more than $5 million to support MLS academies and player selected charity organizations.

