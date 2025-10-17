Martinez and Tsakiris Named to FIFA U-17 World Cup Roster

Published on October 17, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







LOS ANGELES - Two LA Galaxy Academy products have been named to the FIFA U-17 MNT World Cup Roster. Defender Enrique Martinez and Midfielder Mateo Tsakiris will begin pre-camp in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on Tuesday, Oct. 21, before transitioning to Qatar on Nov. 1.

The USA kicks off Group I play on Wednesday, Nov. 5 against Burkina Faso (11:15 a.m. ET; Universo, Peacock), faces Tajikistan on Saturday, Nov. 8 (10:45 a.m. ET; Telemundo, Peacock) and closes the group stage against Czechia on Tuesday, Nov. 11 (10:45 a.m. ET; Universo Peacock). All group stage matches will be played at the Aspire Zone in Al Rayyan, Qatar. The matches will also air in English via FOX Sports platforms, with specific channels to be confirmed at a later date.

FIFA U-17 WORLD CUP ROSTER BY POSITION (CLUB/COUNTRY; HOMETOWN)

GOALKEEPERS (3): Jack Kortkamp* (Sporting Kansas City; Olathe, Kan.), William Lodmell (Sporting Lisbon/POR; Lisbon, Portugal), Aidan Stokes (New York Red Bulls; Totowa, N.J.)

DEFENDERS (6): Christopher Cupps* (Chicago Fire; Chicago, Ill.), Jordan Griffin* (Philadelphia Union; West Chester, Pa.), Pedro Guimaraes* (Orange County SC; Aliso Viejo, Calif.), Ramiz Hamouda* (Birmingham Legion; Lincoln, Neb.), Enrique Martinez* (LA Galaxy; Compton, Calif.), Gio Villa* (Real Salt Lake; Chicago, Ill.)

MIDFIELDERS (6): Maximo Carrizo* (New York City FC; Greenwich, Conn.), Luca Moisa* (Real Salt Lake; Las Vegas, Nev.), Cooper Sanchez* (Atlanta United; Holly Springs, Ga.), Cavan Sullivan (Philadelphia Union; Philadelphia, Pa.), Jude Terry* (LAFC; San Diego, Calif.), Mateo Tsakiris (LA Galaxy; Saratoga, Calif.)

FORWARDS (6): Chase Adams* (Columbus Crew; Naperville, Ill.), Mathis Albert (Borussia Dortmund/GER; El Segundo, Calif.), Nimfasha Berchimas (Charlotte FC; High Point, N.C.), Julian Hall (New York Red Bulls, New York, N.Y.), Jamir Johnson* (Philadelphia Union; Huntsville, Ala.), Kellan LeBlanc* (Philadelphia Union; Royersford, Pa.)

*Part of 2025 World Cup Qualifying roster

ABOUT THE FIFA U-17 WORLD CUP

The 2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup is historic in two ways. It will be the first of five consecutive U-17 World Cups held in Qatar from 2025-2029. Secondly, it features an expanded 48-team field for the first time. Those 48 teams are divided into 12 groups, with the top two finishers, in each group, along with the eight best third-place finishers, advancing to the Round of 32. From there, the tournament will feature a knockout bracket to the tournament final. All group stage matches through the semifinals will be played at the Aspire Zone in Al Rayyan, Qatar. The 2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup Final be played at the 50,000-seat Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, the same stadium that hosted the USMNT's Round of 16 match against the Netherlands in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.







