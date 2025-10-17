St. Louis CITY SC Academy Players Thomas DiMaria and Miroslav Levkovsky Called up to U.S. U-15 Boy's National Team Domestic Training Camp

Published on October 17, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

St. Louis City SC News Release







St. Louis CITY SC academy midfielder Thomas DiMaria and forward Miroslav Levovsky have earned their first call-ups to the U.S. U-15 Boy's Youth National Team for their domestic training camp in Chula Vista, California from October 20-27.

Through five matches in the 2025 MLS NEXT fall season, DiMaria has scored two goals while Levkovsky recorded a hattrick against Chicago Fire with both players contributing to the current five match win streak for CITY SC's U-16 squad.

DiMaria and Levkovsky are the sixth and seventh CITY SC players to receive a call-up to the U.S. U-15 national team, joining Owen Jorgensen, Blake Wilson, Kane Kraus, Eddie Niles, and Nick Harris.







