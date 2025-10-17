Inter Miami CF Select Ticketmaster as Official Ticket Provider for New Home at Miami Freedom Park

Published on October 17, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

MIAMI - Inter Miami CF and Ticketmaster today announced the renewal of their longstanding partnership, setting the stage for elevated and innovative fan experiences when the club's much-anticipated new home at Miami Freedom Park opens in 2026.

Since 20 20, Inter Miami CF and Ticketmaster have welcomed millions of fans from over 150 countries, creating one of MLS's most electric atmospheres. Together, they designed and deployed next-gen technologies across all fan ticketing touchpoints from Ticketmaster's SafeTix digital tickets to predictive analytics that keep matchday operations running seamlessly.

Building on this proven track record, at the Club's new home at Miami Freedom Park fans can look forward to a personalized experience that puts fans first, including lightning-fast entry via advanced scanning systems plus personalized content and offers throughout their journey.

" Our renewal with Inter Miami CF reflects the incredible growth we've seen alongside this club and its passionate global fanbase," said Clay Luter, EVP and Co-Head of Sports at Ticketmaster. "With an exciting new chapter starting at the Club's new stadium at Miami Freedom Park, Ticketmaster will deliver a fan experience worthy of this vibrant and diverse Major League Soccer community."

" Renewing our partnership with Ticketmaster ahead of the 2026 opening of our new home at Miami Freedom Park enables our fans to receive exceptional service through cutting-edge technology and innovation," said Victor Oliver, Inter Miami Senior Vice President of Facilities Revenues and Operations. "Together, we are committed to providing seamless access to world-class fútbo l."

Central to the partnership is a commitment to engaging the next generation of athletes and strengthening communities through soccer. A new Play It Forward Academy Initiative is being introduced to encourage Academy players to engage in community service and reward top contributors with special recognition and exclusive experiences, including being named the " Ticketmaster Academy Community Player of the Game". By spotlighting leadership and service, the Play It Forward Academy Initiative empowers the next generation of athletes to grow not only as players, but as role models in the community.

Fans can learn more about the club's new home at Miami Freedom Park, including newly available seating options for the 2026 season and beyond by visiting https://am.ticketmaster.com/intermiamicf.

Inter Miami will play the 2025 MLS Season Postseason at Chase Stadium. To secure your seats and cheer on the team as they strive for the MLS Cup, visit intermiamicf.com/tickets.







