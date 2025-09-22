Will Kuisel Named MLS NEXT Rising Star of Matchweek 28

Published on September 22, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







FC Cincinnati Academy defender Will Kuisel has been named the MLS NEXT Rising Star of the Matchweek as part of MLS NEXT Pro's weekly awards for Matchweek 28, the league announced today.

Kuisel earns a spot in the weekly honors for the first time in his MLSNP career after scoring his first career goal Sunday night against New England Revolution II in the 55th minute. It was an all-important goal for Kuisel and the Orange and Blue, as the strike proved the match winner in a 3-1 win over one of the Eastern Conference's top teams, and keeps FCC 2 in contention for postseason play.

Kuisel has been a key player for FCC 2 this year with the academy defender making 12 starts over 18 total appearances at the MLSNP level this year - both single season highs after Kuisel made his professional debut a season ago. Kuisel has logged 1,137 minutes this year for the Orange and Blue, the seventh most among FCC 2 players in 2025.

With the honor, Kuisel becomes the third FCC 2 player this season to be named as part of the league's weekly awards. Kuisel and FCC 2 are back in action this Thursday, September 25, as the Orange and Blue host Columbus Crew 2 at Scudamore Field at NKU Soccer Stadium at 7:30 p.m. ET.

2025 FC Cincinnati 2 Weekly Awards

Stefan Chirila - Player of Matchweek 6

Carson Locker - Rising Star of Matchweek 20

Carson Locker - Rising Star of Matchweek 22

Will Kuisel - Rising Star of Matchweek 28







