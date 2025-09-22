Nashville SC Notes Week of September 22, 2025

Published on September 22, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Nashville SC News Release







NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club (15W-11L-5D), which is just three points back of third-place in the Eastern Conference with three regular season matches remaining, will host Houston Dynamo FC (9W-13L-9D) at GEODIS Park in the first meeting between the clubs since 2022 on Saturday, Sept. 27 at 7:30 p.m. CT for Hispanic Heritage Night presented by Heineken. The last time the Boys in Gold took the pitch at The Castle, they clinched their first-ever berth in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Final (taking place Oct. 1 at Austin FC) with a 3-1 win over the Philadelphia Union.

Nashville SC will celebrate Hispanic Heritage Night with an entertainment lineup comprised of Hispanic and Latin musical artists, theme-inspired food options during the pre-match Fan Fest at Publix Plaza, and a special Hispanic Heritage Night pin available for purchase at the Nashville SC Team Store with 100 percent of proceeds benefitting Conexión Américas.

Nashville SC's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Huntsville City Football Club cliched its first-ever playoff berth after defeating Orlando City B 1-0 Sunday and will return to Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium to host its penultimate regular season match against Inter Miami CF II on Sunday, Sept. 28 at 7 p.m. CT for Around the World night.

MEDIA NOTES:

Nashville SC

advanced to its first-ever Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Final (and second final in club history) by defeating PHI 3-1 last Tuesday at GEODIS Park

is seventh place in the Eastern Conference (50 points), just three points back of third-place CLT

is tied with NYC and RBNY for the second-best home record in MLS this season with 33 points (10W-2L-3D) behind CLT (12W-2L-1D) and PHI (11W-1L-4D) with 37 points

is 13W-2L-3D at home across all competitions this season (regular season + Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup)

has the third-most expected goals (xG) in MLS this season with 62.27 behind VAN (64.91) and league-leading SJ (64.94)

is tied with MIA for the sixth-best goal differential in MLS this season at +14 behind MIN and ORL (+15), PHI (+17), SD (+18), LAFC (+20) and league-leading VAN (+25)

has conceded the sixth-fewest goals in MLS this season with 38 (also SD) behind ATX, TOR, and LAFC (37), MIN (36), NYC (35), PHI (33), and league-leading VAN (31)

is the only team in MLS to have two players rank in the top five in goal contributions this season: Hany Mukhtar (15 goals, 11 assists) and Sam Surridge (21 goals, five assists) with 26 apiece

has the second-most MLS goal contributions by defenders this season with 28 behind league-leading MIN (35)

is 1W-2L-1D all-time against HOU (regular season)

is 0W-1L-1D all-time against HOU at home (regular season)

last faced HOU on Oct. 2, 2022 in a 2-1 loss at GEODIS Park

is 73W-63L-62D all-time (regular season + playoffs)

is 44W-20L-33D all-time at home (regular season + playoffs)

is 19W-18L-18D all-time against Western Conference opponents (regular season + playoffs)

is 49W-50L-50D all-time on weekends (regular season + playoffs)

is 40W-40L-37D all-time on Saturdays (regular season + playoffs)

is 9W-5L-11D all-time during September (regular season)

Bryan Acosta recorded an assist against HOU as a member of DAL on June 8, 2021

Chris Applewhite was named as a training player for the United States U-20 Men's National Team last week in the lead-up to the Group Stage of the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025™ after earning his first-ever National Team call-up with the Under-19 Team earlier in September

Gastón Brugman has two career regular season assists against HOU, both with LA

Teal Bunbury leads the team with six career regular season goal contributions against HOU: three with SKC (three goals) and three with NE (two goals, one assist)

Matthew Corcoran was named to the United States U-20 Men's National Team last week for the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025™ taking place Sept. 27 to Oct. 19 in Chile

Dan Lovitz

tied his career high for MLS assists in a single season (six, 2021) and set a new high for MLS goal contributions in a single season (eight) with his helper last Saturday against ORL

made his 300th career MLS appearance (regular season + playoffs) last Saturday against ORL

recorded an assist during Nashville SC's match against HOU on Oct. 2, 2022 at GEODIS Park

Jack Maher leads the team and is seventh in MLS this season with 92.4% passing accuracy (minimum 1,400 passes completed) behind league-leading Sean Zawadzki of CLB (92.9%)

Hany Mukhtar

scored his 15th goal of the season last Saturday against ORL

has two goals in four career regular season matches against HOU

is tied with Sam Surridge for the team lead and fifth-most goal contributions in MLS this season with 26 (15 goals, 11 assists) behind league-leading Lionel Messi of MIA (34)

is second in MLS this season with 61 shots on target behind league-leading Denis Bouanga of LAFC (64)

is fifth in MLS this season with 18.5 expected goals (xG) behind CHI's Hugo Cuypers (19.61), LAFC's Denis Bouanga (19.87), NYC's Alonso Martinez (21.8), and teammate Sam Surridge (21.99)

leads the team and is fourth in MLS this season in total distance covered with 217.18 miles behind Anders Dreyer of SD (219.67 miles), Alhassan Yusuf of NE (222.41 miles) and league-leading Marcel Hartel of STL (234.56 miles)

Alex Muyl recorded an assist against HOU as a member of RBNY on Aug. 29, 2018

Andy Najar

scored against HOU as a member of DC on Sept. 25, 2010

is tied with Kai Wagner of PHI, Andrew Gutman of CHI, and Jordi Alba of MIA for the league-lead in assists by a defender this season with 10

has the third-most goal contributions by a defender this season with 11 (one goal, 10 assists) behind Andrew Gutman of CHI and Kai Wagner of PHI with 12 and league-leading Jordi Alba of MIA with 13

Tate Schmitt was a member of HOU from 2023-24, recording 22 appearances (regular season + playoffs) and scoring three regular season goals

Jacob Shaffleburg

tied his career high for MLS goals in a single season (three) with his tally last Saturday against ORL (2021, 2023)

earned Nashville SC Man of the Match honors for his performance last Saturday against ORL

Sam Surridge

is second in MLS' Golden Boot race with 21 goals behind Lionel Messi of MIA and Denis Bouanga of LAFC with 22

leads MLS this season with 21.99 expected goals (xG)

recorded his fifth MLS assist of the season last Saturday against ORL, a new single-season high

is tied with Hany Mukhtar for the team lead and fifth-most goal contributions in MLS this season with 26 (21 goals, five assists) behind league-leading Lionel Messi of MIA (34)

is tied with Denis Bouanga of LAFC for the most MLS hat tricks this season with two

Xavier Valdez was a member of the HOU organization from 2023-24, registering 50 appearances (regular season + playoffs) with eight clean sheets for its MLS NEXT Pro team Houston Dynamo FC 2

Joe Willis

was a member of HOU from 2015-19, registering 93 appearances (regular season + playoffs) and 14 regular season clean sheets

is tied with Roman Celentano of CIN, C.J. dos Santos of SD, Hugo Lloris of LAFC, and Dayne St. Clair of MIN for the third-most clean sheets in MLS this season with nine behind league-leading Yohei Takaoka of VAN (13)

is tied with C.J. dos Santos of SD for the second-most wins in MLS this season with 15 behind Roman Celentano of CIN, Kristijan Kahlina of CLT, and Yohei Takaoka of VAN (16)

Walker Zimmerman has two career regular season goals against HOU, one with Nashville SC and one with LAFC







