Defender Joel Waterman Selected to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 35

Published on September 22, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC defender Joel Waterman was named to the MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 35 following his goal-scoring performance in the Fire's 3-0 road victory against Minnesota United FC Saturday night at Allianz Field in St. Paul, Minn.

Waterman earned his first league honor with Chicago after opening the scoring in the 26th minute of the match against Minnesota United. After drawing a foul in the final third, midfielder André Franco crossed the ball into the box, which spilled into the path of Waterman. The Canadian international pounced on the rebound to claim his first goal with the Fire, the lead and the eventual game-winning goal.

This is Waterman's fourth mention on the Starting XI of the MLS Team of the Matchday and first with Chicago. The Canadian international was previously named to the list in Matchday 16 of the 2024 regular season with CF Montréal, and the team's bench on Matchday 20 of the same year.

Here is what the rest of the Team of the Matchday for Matchday 35 looks like:

F: Lionel Messi (MIA), Alonso Martínez (NYC), Son Heung-Min (LAFC)

M: Brendan McSorley (STL), Evander (CIN), Martín Ojeda (ORL), Denis Bouanga (LAFC)

D: Richie Laryea (TOR), Joel Waterman (CHI), Édier Ocampo (VAN)

GK: Brad Stuver (ATX)

Coach: Pascal Jansen (NYC)

Bench: Matt Freese (NYC), Tim Parker (RBNY), Christian Cappis (DAL), Jack McGlynn (HOU), Miguel Almirón (ATL), Marcel Hartel (STL), Myrto Uzuni (ATX), Christian Benteke (DC), Brenner (CIN)

Chicago returns home to host the Columbus Crew for Hispanic Heritage Night, presented by Meridian, on Saturday, Sept. 27. The match is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. CT and will be broadcast globally on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and transmitted locally on wlsam.com (English) and Que Buena Fire via the Uforia App (Spanish).







