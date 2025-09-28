Revolution Win at Home in Dor Turgeman's Goal-And-Assist Debut

Published on September 27, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution (9-15-8; 35 pts.) defeated Atlanta United FC (5-13-12, 27 pts.), 2-0, on Saturday night at Gillette Stadium with 25,790 fans in attendance. The Revolution's newest striker Dor Turgeman recorded a goal and assist in his MLS debut, and forward Leo Campana netted his seventh goal of the season to seal the victory. New England's goalkeeper Matt Turner made four saves for his second clean sheet of the season and the team's 10th of the year, their most since 2013.

New England came close to scoring the opener in the eighth minute, when midfielder Allan Oyirwoth unleashed a shot from distance that went wide of the left post. The 18-year-old Uganda international earned his third straight start and fourth consecutive MLS appearance in tonight's contest. Forward Tomás Chancalay followed that effort with a powerful strike from outside of the penalty area in the 23rd minute, one of the team's seven shots in the opening frame, but his attempt curled past the post to keep the match scoreless heading into halftime.

New England ramped up the pressure after play resumed, forcing three turnovers in quick succession inside Atlanta's half. Forward Luca Langoni unleashed a cultured strike towards the corner, as the shot ricocheted off the crossbar.

In the 58th minute, Interim Head Coach Pablo Moreira turned to his bench and brought on the club's marquee summer signing, Turgeman, whose influence tilted the match in New England's favor. The Israel international opened the scoring in the 72nd minute, as he chopped the ball past an Atlanta defender and curled his first MLS shot attempt into the net. Midfielder Carles Gil provided the slick feed for the game-winning goal, giving the captain 12 helpers on the year and 150 goal contributions in all competitions. Gil's 85th league assist moved him into a tie with Maxi Moralez for the most among all active MLS players.

Campana scored his seventh goal of the season just three minutes later, assisted by a clever pass from Turgeman. The Ecuadorian returned from a three-game injury absence and thumped home a shot only 10 minutes into his shift. Turner was credited with a secondary assist on the goal, the second of his MLS career and only the seventh goalkeeper assist in club history. Turner tied Bobby Shuttleworth (46) for second-most victories in club annals. The Revolution have now reached double-digit shutouts for the fifth time in team history.

New England will travel to Inter Miami CF for its regular season road finale next Saturday, Oct. 5, a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff at Chase Stadium. Watch the Eastern Conference clash in English or Spanish on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app, or listen on the radio via 98.5 The Sports Hub or 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA (Portuguese).

MATCH NOTES

New England improves to 7-5-4 all-time against Atlanta United FC, including 6-1-2 in the last nine meetings, with three straight wins.

The Revolution swept the season series with Atlanta for the first time since 2021.

The Revolution have recorded 10 or more shutouts for the fifth time in club history (last: 2013).

Israeli forward Dor Turgeman made his club and MLS debut as a second-half substitute, tallying the go-ahead goal in the 72nd minute and providing an assist in the 75th minute.

Turgeman is the 23rd player in MLS history with both a goal and an assist in his MLS debut.

Turgeman is the ninth Revolution player to score in his MLS debut, the first since Luca Langoni did so in August 2024.

Leo Campana made his return to action with a 25-minute shift and tallied his seventh goal of the season.

Carles Gil recorded his 12th assist of the season on Turgeman's opening goal, one of four key passes from the Spaniard on the night.

The assist was Gil's 150th goal contribution for New England across all competitions. The captain's 85 regular season assists are tied for the most among active MLS players (Maxi Moralez).

Matt Turner was credited with a secondary assist on Campana's goal, the second of his MLS career and seventh goalkeeper assist in club history.

Turner's helper was the first by a Revolution goalkeeper since Djordje Petrović on April 8, 2023. He joins Matt Reis (2) as the only keepers in club annals with multiple career assists.

Turner collected his second clean sheet of the season with a four-save performance. The victory was his 46th in MLS play, tying Bobby Shuttleworth for second in team history.

Allan Oyirwoth logged his third straight start in midfield, registering a pair of shots.

GAME CAPSULE

Revolution Match #32

New England Revolution 2 vs. Atlanta United FC 0

September 27, 2025 - Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Mass.)

Referee: Nabil Bensalah

Assistant Referee: Cory Richardson

Assistant Referee: Nick Uranga

Fourth Official: Filip Dujic

Video Asst. Referee: Geoff Gamble

Assistant VAR: Robert Schaap

Weather: 68 degrees and cloudy

Attendance: 25,790

Scoring Summary:

NE - Dor Turgeman 1 (Carles Gil 12) 72'

NE - Leo Campana 7 (Dor Turgeman 1, Matt Turner 1) 75'

Misconduct Summary:

NE - Brayan Ceballos (Yellow Card - Tactical Foul) 10'

NE - Allan Oyirwoth (Yellow Card - Hard Foul) 46'

ATL - Stian Gregersen (Yellow Card - Tactical Foul) 50'

NE - Will Sands (Yellow Card - Hard Foul) 70'

ATL - Pedro Amador (Yellow Card - Hard Foul) 78'

New England Revolution: Matt Turner; Will Sands (Andrew Farrell 89'), Tanner Beason, Mamadou Fofana, Brayan Ceballos, Brandon Bye; Matt Polster, Allan Oyirwoth (Alhassan Yusuf 56'); Carles Gil © (Jackson Yueill 89'); Luca Langoni (Leo Campana 65'), Tomás Chancalay (Dor Turgeman 58')

Substitutes Not Used: Alex Bono, Wyatt Omsberg, Keegan Hughes, Eric Klein

Atlanta United FC: Jayden Hibbert; Ronald Hernandez (Tristan Muyumba 84'), Stian Gregersen (Enea Mihaj 90'+4), Juan Berrocal, Pedro Amador; Steven Alzate (Brooks Lennon 85'), Alexey Miranchuk, Bartosz Slisz; Saba Lobjanidze (Leo Afonso 85'), Miguel Almiron ©, Jamal Thiare (Latte Lath 64')

Substitutes Not Used: Brad Guzan, Cayman Togashi, Cooper Sanchez, Dominik Chong Qui







Major League Soccer Stories from September 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.