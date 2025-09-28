LAFC Wins Fourth Straight Game with 3-0 Victory Over St. Louis

Published on September 27, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Los Angeles FC News Release







LAFC won its fourth straight game on Saturday night, defeating St. Louis CITY SC 3-0 behind two goals from Son Heung-Min and another from leading scorer Denis Bouanga. The win was the 100th victory in all competitions for LAFC head coach Steve Cherundolo as the Black & Gold improved to 15-7-8 (53 points) on the season.

Bouanga got LAFC on the board first in the 15th minute, intercepting an errant St. Louis back pass and streaking toward goal before firing a shot past goalkeeper Roman Burki. It was Bouanga's fifth straight game with a goal - the longest streak of his MLS career and his 23rd goal of the MLS regular season.

LAFC pushed the lead to 2-0 just moments before halftime when Son ran onto a pass from Artem Smoliakov and advanced into the box before launching a shot past Burki for his seventh goal in eight games since his debut on Aug. 9.

After halftime, it was Son again who put LAFC up 3-0 in the 60th minute on another LAFC attack in transition as he sent a shot into the St. Louis net to the left of Burki from approximately 17 yards out. It was the third multi-goal game for Son with LAFC, and he and Bouanga have now combined to score the last 17 LAFC goals dating back to Aug. 23. Overall, the duo has scored 18 of LAFC's last 21 goals since Aug. 9.

LAFC is back in action on Sunday, October 5 when the club hosts Atlanta United at BMO Stadium on Sunday Night Soccer at 6:00 p.m. PT (MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, 710 AM ESPN, the ESPN LA app, KYPA 1230 AM (Korean), and 980 AM La Mera Mera (Spanish).

NOTES

With the win, LAFC has won four consecutive games and is now 15-7-8 on the season for 53 points. LAFC has outscored its opponents 15-4 in the last four matches.

LAFC is now 6-3-6 on the road in MLS play in 2025 and unbeaten in its last 10 MLS road matches, last losing away from BMO Stadium in MLS play on April 5 in Houston.

The win was the 100th all-time career victory for LAFC head coach Steve Cherundolo in all competitions.

LAFC's 15 goals in its last four games is the second-highest total in team history in a four-game span. The Black & Gold scored 16 goals in four games from July 3 - July 19, 2019.

Bouanga and Son have combined to score the last 17 LAFC goals dating back to the 1-1 draw with FC Dallas on August 23. Bouanga has nine goals in that time while Son has eight.

Since making his MLS debut in Chicago on August 9, Son has scored eight goals and added three assists, factoring in 11 of the 21 goals LAFC has scored in that time. The club is 5-1-2 in those eight matches, with just two of them being played at BMO Stadium.

Bouanga, who leads MLS in shots and shots on target, trails Inter Miami's Lionel Messi in the Golden Boot Race by one goal. Messi has 24 and Bouanga has 23.

Bouanga has scored in a personal record five straight matches. He has recorded nine goals in the last five games dating back to Aug. 31.

Bouanga is the first player in MLS history to score 20 or more goals in three consecutive seasons, tallying 20 goals in 2023 and 2024 before setting a new MLS-career-high with 23 so far this season.

Andrew Moran, who made his MLS debut at San Jose on September 13, made his first start with LAFC on Sept. 27 in St. Louis.







Major League Soccer Stories from September 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.