St. Louis CITY SC Falls to LAFC on Saturday Night at Energizer Park

Published on September 27, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

St. Louis City SC News Release







St. Louis CITY SC fell 3-0 to Los Angeles FC on Saturday night at Energizer Park. Denis Bouanga opened the scoring for the visitors in the 15th minute, and Son Heung-Min added two goals to LAFC's advantage to seal the three points. CITY SC will resume action next weekend in its final road match of the season, playing against Austin FC at 7:30 p.m. CT next Saturday at Q2 Stadium.

Postgame Notes

Tonight's match was St. Louis CITY SC's 50th regular season home match which featured the one millionth fan enter Energizer Park since the team's inaugural season in 2023

September 27, 2025 - Energizer Park (St. Louis, MO)

Goal-Scoring Plays

LAFC: Denis Bouanga, 15th minute - Denis Bouanga scored with a right footed shot from the central position outside the box to the bottom left corner.

LAFC: Son Heung-Min (Artem Smolyakov, Mathieu Choiniere), 45th minute + 4 - Son Heung-Min scored with a right footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom left corner.

LAFC: Son Heung-Min (Artem Smolyakov), 60th minute - Son Heung-Min scored with right footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom left corner.

Scoring Summary

LAFC: Denis Bouanga, 15'

LAFC: Son Heung-Min (Artem Smolyakov, Mathieu Choiniere), 45'+4

LAFC: Son Heung-Min (Artem Smolyakov), 60'

Misconduct Summary

STL: Sangbin Jeong (caution), 3'

LAFC: Eddie Segura (caution), 51'

STL: Célio Pompeu (caution), 66'

STL: Eduard Löwen (caution), 73'

STL: Timo Baumgartl (caution), 90'

STL: João Klauss (caution), 90'+10'

Lineups

STL: GK Roman Bürki ©; D Conrad Wallem (Tomas Totland, 58'), D Timo Baumgartl, D Fallou Fall (Kyle Hiebert, 74'), D Devin Padelford; M Chris Durkin (Alfredo Morales, 58'), M Eduard Löwen; M Brendan McSorley (Célio Pompeu, 65'), M Marcel Hartel, M Sangbin Jeong (Mykhi Joyner, 65'); F João Klauss

Substitutes not used: GK Ben Lundt, M Tomáš Ostrák, M Seth Antwi, F Simon Becher

TOTAL SHOTS: 9; SHOTS ON GOAL: 3; FOULS: 14; OFFSIDES: 2; CORNER KICKS: 2; SAVES: 4

LAFC: GK Hugo Lloris © (Thomas Hasal, 46'); D Artem Smoliakov (Ryan Hollingshead, 78'), D Ryan Porteous, D Nksoi Tafari, D Sergi Palencia; M Eddie Segura (Kenneth Nielsen, 87'), M Mark Delgado, M Mathieu Choiniere; F Denis Bouanga (David Martinez, 87'), F Heung Min Son, F Andrew Moran (Frankie Amaya, 78')

Substitutes not used: M Yaw Yeboah, M Ryan Raposo, M Alexandru Baluta, F Jeremy Ebobisse

TOTAL SHOTS: 21; SHOTS ON GOAL: 7; FOULS: 8; OFFSIDES: 1; CORNER KICKS: 4; SAVES: 3

Referee: Victor Rivas

Assistant Referees: Jeremy Kieso, Lyles Arfa, Benjamin Meyer

VAR: Kevin Terry Jr.

AVAR: Craig Lowry

Venue: Energizer Park







Major League Soccer Stories from September 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.