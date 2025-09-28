St. Louis CITY SC Falls to LAFC on Saturday Night at Energizer Park
Published on September 27, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
St. Louis City SC News Release
St. Louis CITY SC fell 3-0 to Los Angeles FC on Saturday night at Energizer Park. Denis Bouanga opened the scoring for the visitors in the 15th minute, and Son Heung-Min added two goals to LAFC's advantage to seal the three points. CITY SC will resume action next weekend in its final road match of the season, playing against Austin FC at 7:30 p.m. CT next Saturday at Q2 Stadium.
Postgame Notes
Tonight's match was St. Louis CITY SC's 50th regular season home match which featured the one millionth fan enter Energizer Park since the team's inaugural season in 2023
September 27, 2025 - Energizer Park (St. Louis, MO)
Goal-Scoring Plays
LAFC: Denis Bouanga, 15th minute - Denis Bouanga scored with a right footed shot from the central position outside the box to the bottom left corner.
LAFC: Son Heung-Min (Artem Smolyakov, Mathieu Choiniere), 45th minute + 4 - Son Heung-Min scored with a right footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom left corner.
LAFC: Son Heung-Min (Artem Smolyakov), 60th minute - Son Heung-Min scored with right footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom left corner.
Scoring Summary
LAFC: Denis Bouanga, 15'
LAFC: Son Heung-Min (Artem Smolyakov, Mathieu Choiniere), 45'+4
LAFC: Son Heung-Min (Artem Smolyakov), 60'
Misconduct Summary
STL: Sangbin Jeong (caution), 3'
LAFC: Eddie Segura (caution), 51'
STL: Célio Pompeu (caution), 66'
STL: Eduard Löwen (caution), 73'
STL: Timo Baumgartl (caution), 90'
STL: João Klauss (caution), 90'+10'
Lineups
STL: GK Roman Bürki ©; D Conrad Wallem (Tomas Totland, 58'), D Timo Baumgartl, D Fallou Fall (Kyle Hiebert, 74'), D Devin Padelford; M Chris Durkin (Alfredo Morales, 58'), M Eduard Löwen; M Brendan McSorley (Célio Pompeu, 65'), M Marcel Hartel, M Sangbin Jeong (Mykhi Joyner, 65'); F João Klauss
Substitutes not used: GK Ben Lundt, M Tomáš Ostrák, M Seth Antwi, F Simon Becher
TOTAL SHOTS: 9; SHOTS ON GOAL: 3; FOULS: 14; OFFSIDES: 2; CORNER KICKS: 2; SAVES: 4
LAFC: GK Hugo Lloris © (Thomas Hasal, 46'); D Artem Smoliakov (Ryan Hollingshead, 78'), D Ryan Porteous, D Nksoi Tafari, D Sergi Palencia; M Eddie Segura (Kenneth Nielsen, 87'), M Mark Delgado, M Mathieu Choiniere; F Denis Bouanga (David Martinez, 87'), F Heung Min Son, F Andrew Moran (Frankie Amaya, 78')
Substitutes not used: M Yaw Yeboah, M Ryan Raposo, M Alexandru Baluta, F Jeremy Ebobisse
TOTAL SHOTS: 21; SHOTS ON GOAL: 7; FOULS: 8; OFFSIDES: 1; CORNER KICKS: 4; SAVES: 3
Referee: Victor Rivas
Assistant Referees: Jeremy Kieso, Lyles Arfa, Benjamin Meyer
VAR: Kevin Terry Jr.
AVAR: Craig Lowry
Venue: Energizer Park
Major League Soccer Stories from September 27, 2025
- LAFC Wins Fourth Straight Game with 3-0 Victory Over St. Louis - Los Angeles FC
- St. Louis CITY SC Falls to LAFC on Saturday Night at Energizer Park - St. Louis City SC
- Nashville SC Clinches Playoffs Berth; Defeat Houston Dynamo FC, 3-1 - Nashville SC
- New York City FC Edges Red Bulls, 3-2 - New York City FC
- 10-Man Houston Dynamo FC Fall, 3-1, in Nashville - Houston Dynamo FC
- Revolution Win at Home in Dor Turgeman's Goal-And-Assist Debut - New England Revolution
- Inter Miami CF Draws, 1-1, on the Road Against Toronto FC - Inter Miami CF
- Union Take Win, Blank D.C. United, 6-0 - Philadelphia Union
- Atlanta United Falls, 2-0, at New England Revolution - Atlanta United FC
- Red Card Unravels Charlotte FC in Loss to CF Montreal - Charlotte FC
- Toronto FC (1) - Inter Miami CF (1) Postgame Summary - Toronto FC
- Inter Miami CF Draws 1-1 on the Road against Toronto FC - Inter Miami CF
- Earthquakes Face San Diego FC at Snapdragon Stadium Tonight at 7:30 p.m. PT - San Jose Earthquakes
- San Diego FC Hosts San Jose Earthquakes on Fan Appreciation Night - San Diego FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent St. Louis City SC Stories
- St. Louis CITY SC Falls to LAFC on Saturday Night at Energizer Park
- St. Louis CITY SC Hosts LAFC on Saturday at Energizer Park
- St. Louis CITY SC Puts Three Past San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday Night at PayPal Park
- St. Louis CITY SC Back on the Road Facing San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday at PayPal Park
- Honoring and Celebrating Hispanic Heritage in Our CITY