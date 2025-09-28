Toronto FC (1) - Inter Miami CF (1) Postgame Summary
Published on September 27, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Toronto FC News Release
SCORING SUMMARY
MIA - Tadeo Allende 45+1' (Jordi Alba, Lionel Messi)
TOR - Djordje Mihailovic 60' (Richie Laryea, Jonathan Osorio)
MISCONDUCT SUMMARY
MIA - Luis Suárez 45' (caution)
TOR - Djordje Mihailovic 80' (caution)
TOR - Raoul Petretta 82' (caution)
RECORDS (W-L-T)
Toronto FC 5-13-13 28 points
Inter Miami CF 16-6-8 56 points
LINEUPS
TORONTO FC - Sean Johnson; Richie Laryea, Sigurd Rosted, Kosi Thompson, Raoul Petretta; Jonathan Osorio (C) Alonso Coello, Theo Corbeanu (Jules-Anthony Vilsaint 78'), Djordje Mihailovic (Kobe Franklin 90'), José Cifuentes (Malik Henry 90'); Derrick Etienne Jr. (Maxime Dominguez 68')
Substitutes Not Used: Luka Gavran, Lazar Stefanovic, Markus Cimermancic, Deandre Kerr
INTER MIAMI CF - Óscar Ustari; Ian Fray (Marcelo Weigandt 71'), Maximiliano Falcón, Noah Allen, Jordi Alba; Tadeo Allende, Rodrigo De Paul, Sergio Busquets (Yannick Bright 71'), Baltasar Rodríguez (Telasco Segovia 63'); Lionel Messi (C), Luis Suárez
Substitutes Not Used: Rocco Ríos-Novo, Gonzalo Lujan, Tomás Avilés, Ryan Sailor, Santiago Morales, Fafà Picault
MEDIA NOTES
Djordje Mihailovic scored his first goal for Toronto FC, becoming the fifth different player to open his account for the Reds during the 2025 season.
Richie Laryea recorded his first assist of the 2025 MLS season.
With the result, Toronto FC extended their unbeaten streak to seven, recording seven straight ties dating back to August 9.
Major League Soccer Stories from September 27, 2025
- Toronto FC (1) - Inter Miami CF (1) Postgame Summary - Toronto FC
- Inter Miami CF Draws 1-1 on the Road against Toronto FC - Inter Miami CF
- Earthquakes Face San Diego FC at Snapdragon Stadium Tonight at 7:30 p.m. PT - San Jose Earthquakes
- San Diego FC Hosts San Jose Earthquakes on Fan Appreciation Night - San Diego FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Toronto FC Stories
- Toronto FC (1) - Inter Miami CF (1) Postgame Summary
- Columbus Crew (1) - Toronto FC (1) Postgame Summary
- Toronto FC Loan Cassius Mailula to KV Kortrijk
- Forward Ola Brynhildsen Returns to FC Midtjylland Following Mutual Loan Termination
- Canada and Ecuador to Compete in Interational Friendly this November at BMO Field