Toronto FC (1) - Inter Miami CF (1) Postgame Summary

Published on September 27, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Toronto FC News Release







SCORING SUMMARY

MIA - Tadeo Allende 45+1' (Jordi Alba, Lionel Messi)

TOR - Djordje Mihailovic 60' (Richie Laryea, Jonathan Osorio)

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

MIA - Luis Suárez 45' (caution)

TOR - Djordje Mihailovic 80' (caution)

TOR - Raoul Petretta 82' (caution)

RECORDS (W-L-T)

Toronto FC 5-13-13 28 points

Inter Miami CF 16-6-8 56 points

LINEUPS

TORONTO FC - Sean Johnson; Richie Laryea, Sigurd Rosted, Kosi Thompson, Raoul Petretta; Jonathan Osorio (C) Alonso Coello, Theo Corbeanu (Jules-Anthony Vilsaint 78'), Djordje Mihailovic (Kobe Franklin 90'), José Cifuentes (Malik Henry 90'); Derrick Etienne Jr. (Maxime Dominguez 68')

Substitutes Not Used: Luka Gavran, Lazar Stefanovic, Markus Cimermancic, Deandre Kerr

INTER MIAMI CF - Óscar Ustari; Ian Fray (Marcelo Weigandt 71'), Maximiliano Falcón, Noah Allen, Jordi Alba; Tadeo Allende, Rodrigo De Paul, Sergio Busquets (Yannick Bright 71'), Baltasar Rodríguez (Telasco Segovia 63'); Lionel Messi (C), Luis Suárez

Substitutes Not Used: Rocco Ríos-Novo, Gonzalo Lujan, Tomás Avilés, Ryan Sailor, Santiago Morales, Fafà Picault

MEDIA NOTES

Djordje Mihailovic scored his first goal for Toronto FC, becoming the fifth different player to open his account for the Reds during the 2025 season.

Richie Laryea recorded his first assist of the 2025 MLS season.

With the result, Toronto FC extended their unbeaten streak to seven, recording seven straight ties dating back to August 9.







