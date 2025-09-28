Union Take Win, Blank D.C. United, 6-0

Published on September 27, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHESTER, PA - The Philadelphia Union secured a 6-0 win over D.C. United on Saturday night at Audi Field. The Union struck first in the 17th minute, when forward Bruno Damiani found the back of the net. Philadelphia extended its lead off a D.C. own goal in the 34th minute, and just two minutes later, midfielder Indiana Vassilev added the Union's third goal of the half. The Union entered the second half and made an immediate impact, when forward Milan Iloski scored in the 49th minute, and two minutes later Vassilev scored his second goal of the night. Philadelphia secured their victory in the 62nd minute with a final goal from forward Mikael Uhre.

The Union return to Subaru Park to face New York City FC on Saturday, October 4th (7:30 p.m. ET/ Apple TV).

D.C. United 0 - Philadelphia Union 6

Audi Field (Washington, DC)

Saturday, September 27, 2025

TODAY'S MATCH INFO

Referee: Jair Marrufo

Assistant Referees: Brian Dunn, Zach McWhorter

Fourth Official: Timothy Ford

VAR: Ramy Touchan

AVAR: Tom Supple

Weather: 71 degrees and light rain.

GOALS/ASSISTS

PHI - Bruno Damiani (Uhre, Iloski) 17'

PHI - Conner Antley (OG) 34'

PHI - Indiana Vassilev (unassisted) 37'

PHI - Milan Iloski (unassisted) 49'

PHI - Indiana Vassilev (Uhre, Wagner) 51'

PHI - Mikael Uhre (Iloski) 62'

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

DC - Brandon Servania (caution) 33'

DC - Jared Stroud (caution) 38'

PHI - Olwethu Makhanya (caution) 57'

Lineups

Philadelphia Union: Andre Blake; Kai Wagner, Jakob Glesnes, Olwethu Makhanya, Nathan Harriel, Danley Jean Jacques, Jovan Lukic, Quinn Sullivan (Mikael Uhre 12'), Indiana Vassilev (Jeremy Rafanello 65', Olivier Mbaizo 83'), Bruno Damiani (Jesus Bueno 65'), Milan Iloski (Ben Bender 83').

Substitutes not used: Andrew Rick, Neil Pierre, Alejandro Bedoya, Chris Donovan.

D.C. United: Jordan Farr, Conner Antley, Lukas MacNaughton (Boris Enow 65'), Kye Rowles, Aarón Herrera (Derek Dodson 58'), Matti Peltola, Brandon Servania (Rida Zouhir 75'), João Peglow, Gabriel Pirani, Christian Benteke (Jacob Murrell 65'), Jared Stroud (Caden Clark 58').

Substitutes not used: Luis Barraza, David Schnegg, Hosei Kijima.

TEAM NOTES

With the win against D.C. United, the Union set a new club record for most road wins in a single season with eight.

The result matches the club's record for total wins in a single season at 19 (2022).

Philadelphia extends its unbeaten streak against D.C. United since August 21st, 2021 (8 games, all comps).

Forward Milan Iloski scored his second goal with the Union this season and his 12th goal in his MLS career, and registered his fifth assist of the season.

Midfielder Indiana Vassilev scored his fourth career brace.

Forward Mikael Uhre scored his fifth goal of the season.

Forward Bruno Damiani scored his seventh goal of the season.







