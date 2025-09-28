FC Dallas Secures Point on the Road After 2-2 Draw with Portland Timbers

Published on September 27, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Dallas News Release







PORTLAND, Oregon - FC Dallas (9-11-11, 38 points) recorded a 2-2 draw against the Portland Timbers (11-10-11, 44 points) Saturday night at Providence Park, extending the club's unbeaten streak to seven games.

RECORD HUNT

Forward Petar Musa scored in the 73rd minute from the penalty spot following a foul on Logan Farrington. Musa leads the Dallas roster with three goals against Portland and has now scored in four-straight MLS games. He is one goal away from tying the FC Dallas single-season record of 18 goals held by Jason Kreis, Kenny Cooper, and Jesús Ferreira.

THE SECOND EQUALIZER

Winger Anderson Julio scored his fifth goal of the season to even the score at 2-2 in the 85th minute. Dallas came from behind twice tonight and have secured 20 points from trailing position this season, the third most in the league.

STREAKING

Tonight's draw extended FC Dallas' unbeaten streak to seven games dating back to Aug. 9 when the club defeated the Portland Timbers 2-0 at Toyota Stadium. Dallas has earned 13 points (three wins and four ties) over that span. The seven-game run is the longest of the season along with Dallas' current streak of scoring in 10-straight games.

GARCIA DEBUT

Midfielder Diego Garcia made his MLS debut becoming the 17th player to debut this year, the most since the inaugural 1996 team. Garcia made his FC Dallas debut as a substitute in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup on May 7, 2025, against AV Alta. The 18-year-old rookie is Dallas' 39th player who first appeared for North Texas SC before making their MLS debut.

RECORD IN PORTLAND

FC Dallas holds a 1-8-6 all-time regular-season road record against Portland, Overall, Dallas leads the series 12-9-11. Dallas is unbeaten in its last four matches against Portland (2-0-2).

CONSISTENCY IS KEY

Tonight was the first time since June 22-30, 2019, that FC Dallas used the same starting 11 in three consecutive games. The most recent streak ran from Sept. 13-27, 2025 (vs. Austin FC, vs. Colorado Rapids, at Portland Timbers). Goalkeeper Jacob Jackson made his third consecutive start for FC Dallas tonight. It marked the first time in his MLS career that he has started three straight matches. Jackson finished with eight saves. Dallas acquired Jackson in the 2025 summer transfer window from San Diego FC.

FC DALLAS ON LOCAL TV

Don't miss the "FC Dallas Minute" on NBC 5 News at 10 on Sunday, Sept. 28. On Tuesday, Sept. 30, from 7-9 p.m., FC Dallas Rewind will replay FC Dallas' match versus the Portland Timbers on Sept. 27, 2025. Both stations are available over-the-air in the Dallas/Fort Worth market and on all streaming platforms.

FC Dallas is teaming up with KDFW FOX 4 and KDFI More 27 to launch The Kick, a new, World Cup-focused show. The replay of episode one will air on Tuesday, Sept. 30 from 9-9:30 p.m. immediately following FC Dallas Rewind.

NEXT UP

FC Dallas hosts its home season finale versus Western Conference rivals the LA Galaxy on Saturday, Oct. 4 from Toyota Stadium on Fan Appreciation Night presented by H-E-B at 7:30 p.m. The match will stream live on MLS Season Pass via Apple TV. The audio call can be heard on the official FC Dallas app.

FC DALLAS POSTGAME QUOTES

Head coach Eric Quill

On the teams performance tonight...

"All year long, I've talked about how resilient they are. And they did the same thing again tonight. I thought we were the better team tonight. We gave up a few chances that we don't want to give up, but to come in a place like this and be the aggressors, that shows a lot about what we have become and where we're going. FC Dallas fans should be proud of what they're seeing from our guys. They deserve the point 100% and I think we had moments where we probably could have taken three but I'm proud of the fight, the team effort, and everything that goes into coming into a place like this, and that's not easy, so I'm proud."

On the message to the team...

"Another final is coming next weekend. We're in the hunt and these guys are showing that they want to be in the hunt and so that's all I can ask for. These guys are warriors right now, and they deserve to be in the mix. And I don't know if there's anybody playing better than us right now, so, it's credit to them. They've turned the locker room into a brotherhood, and it is evident when you watch this team play. They care about each other, and they care about the club."

Forward Logan Farrington

On tonight's match...

"Credit to our team, we showed a lot of resilience today. After going down one and then coming back, then going down another, and then coming back in the same fashion. Everybody put in a great shift today. And we got a big point for us, a big point much needed."

On the team's focus...

"Yeah, it's just consistency and keeping the momentum we have. We're unbeaten in seven now, and credit to the team, we've hit our turning point in the season at the right time. We're getting a lot of momentum, and we just need to keep carrying that into every game, especially going into a home game."

Midfielder Diego Garcia

On making his MLS debut with FC Dallas...

"I'm very happy. I've dreamed about this since I was a child, and now that my dream has come true, it's something I obviously can't believe, but I'm very happy that we obtained a point here in a very difficult environment. I'm happy with the coaches for giving me their trust, with all the players, and I thank them all and love them."

On what he felt coming into the match...

"I can't even explain how I felt, it was both nervous and excitement at the same time because it's the dream of every child and being able to step onto a first division field is inexplicable."







Major League Soccer Stories from September 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.