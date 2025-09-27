Earthquakes Face San Diego FC at Snapdragon Stadium Tonight at 7:30 p.m. PT

September 27, 2025

San Jose Earthquakes News Release







SAN DIEGO - The San Jose Earthquakes face San Diego FC tonight. Kickoff from Snapdragon Stadium will take place at 7:30 p.m. PT and will be broadcast globally via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV (English/Spanish), as well as via local radio on KSFO 810 AM (English) and 1370 AM La Kaliente (Spanish).

POTENTIAL STORYLINES:

- The San Jose Earthquakes are currently 11th in the MLS Western Conference table with 35 points (9-14-8) while San Diego FC is first (17-8-6) with 57 points.

- The Quakes are looking to earn their first win against San Diego as they face the expansion team for a second time this year.

- In their last meeting on Aug. 17 at Pay Pal Park, the Quakes were ahead for 80 minutes with a goal from Josef Martinez before conceding two goals, resulting in a 2-1 loss.

- The Quakes are tied for sixth in the league for club goals (56) with San Diego FC, and eight behind leaders Inter Miami CF who have netted 64.

- On Aug. 22, former Earthquakes forward Amahl Pellegrino was traded to San Diego FC. The Norwegian has joined defender Oscar Verhoeven (currently on loan) and former Quakes midfielder Aníbal Godoy at the new SoCal side. Former San Jose assistant coach Luciano Fusco also joined SDFC for the 2025 season.







