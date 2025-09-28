Red Card Unravels Charlotte FC in Loss to CF Montreal
Published on September 27, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Charlotte FC News Release
A goal in the tenth minute from Charlotte FC forward Wilfried Zaha got the party started early for The Crown.
It was all downhill, though, after defender Adilson Malanda was shown a red card for denying a clear goal-scoring opportunity in the 20th minute.
Montreal equalized on a free kick from Dante Sealy and didn't look back, routing The Crown 4-1 to pick up only their sixth win all season.
It was the second time this season that Charlotte FC have given up four goals at home.
A top-four finish in the Eastern Conference will likely be out of reach, as The Crown now sit in fifth place, three points behind an Inter Miami club with two more matches left on hand.
Charlotte will now travel to D.C. to take on D.C. United on Saturday, October 4.
