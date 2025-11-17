LAFC Weekly

Published on November 17, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

This week, LAFC prepares to face the No. 2 seed Vancouver Whitecaps in the Western Conference Semifinals of the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs. The one-game conference semifinal showdown is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, Nov. 22, at BC Place in Vancouver, Canada. The match between two of the league's most exciting teams will be available to watch on MLS Season Pass and will be made available for free to all Apple TV subscribers. Radio coverage will be available on 710 AM ESPN LA, the ESPN App, 980 AM La Mera Mera (Spanish), and 1230 AM KYPA (Korean).

LAFC is 12-7-6 all-time against Vancouver, including a 4-1-0 mark in the playoffs and a 3-0-0 record in elimination games across all competitions against the 'Caps. The Black & Gold secured a 2-2 tie in Vancouver earlier this season but fell 1-0 to the Whitecaps at home in the club's first MLS match after competing in this summer's FIFA Club World Cup.

Saturday's match will feature two of the sport's biggest stars in LAFC's Son Heung-Min and Vancouver's Thomas Müller. The two former European champions have both made instant impacts since arriving in MLS this summer with Son in particular winning the league's Goal of the Year award. The Korean superstar, along with three-time Black & Gold All-Star Denis Bouanga, also set a league record for most consecutive goals scored for a team by any duo (18).

