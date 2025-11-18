Orlando City SC and Osceola County Sign Memorandum of Understanding for Development of Osceola Heritage Park

Published on November 17, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Osceola County Board of Commissioners today signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Orlando City SC, providing a framework for the improvement and development of the Orlando Health Training Ground at Osceola Heritage Park, along with Osceola County Stadium and the surrounding property.

"This agreement marks an important first step towards realizing our vision of building a state-of-the-art training facility for all of our teams," said Jarrod Dillon, Orlando City SC & Orlando Pride President of Business Operations. "We're excited to continue our partnership with Osceola County. I'd like to thank Chairwoman Janer, each of the county commissioners and the county administrative team for all of their hard work to date."

"This bold step aligns with the Board's strategic vision to elevate Osceola Heritage Park as a national and international destination where sports, entertainment, and community thrive together-continuing Osceola County's proud tradition as the gateway to the nation's top tourism corridor," said Commissioner Viviana Janer, Chairwoman of the Osceola Board of County Commissioners. "We look forward to this next step in our partnership with Orlando City Soccer Club."

As part of a multi-phase plan, the Club is intending to develop a state-of-the-art training facility to house all of its teams, including Orlando City, Orlando Pride, Orlando City B and the Orlando City Academy. The County and the Club have committed to a combined investment of at least $50 million in the renovations at Osceola Heritage Park, encompassing the Orlando Health Training Ground, Osceola County Stadium and mixed-used developments.







