New England Revolution Academy Highlights: September 25, 2025
Published on September 25, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
New England Revolution News Release
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The Revolution Academy's Under-18s, Under-16s, Under-15s, Under-14s, and Under-13s continued their respective MLS NEXT campaigns last Saturday, September 20. The U-18s, U-16s, and U-15s traveled to take on the Philadelphia Union, while the U-14s and U-13s welcomed Long Island Soccer Club to the Revolution Training Center.
The U-18s fell to Philadelphia Union, 2-1, last Saturday. Philadelphia opened the scoring early, with a goal in the second minute of the match. Cristiano Carlos (2008 - Chicopee, Mass.) recorded the lone goal off a feed from Judah Siqueira (2009 - Easton, Mass.) in the 90th minute.
The U-16s also fell to Philadelphia Union, 2-1, last weekend. After trailing in the first half, Lucas Pereira (East Merrimack, N.H.) tallied the equalizer for New England in the 53rd minute. However, the hosts scored the game-winning goal in 86th minute to seal the win. The U-15s battled Philadelphia Union to a scoreless draw on Saturday. Goalkeeper Zach LaPierre (2011 - Somers, Conn.) earned a start in net and recorded his first clean sheet of the season.
The U-14s battled Long Island SC to a 4-4 draw on Saturday. New England opened the scoring in the fourth minute, when Darragh Nugent (2012 - Braintree, Mass.) netted his first goal of the season. Julian Gomez (2012 - East Providence, R.I.) tallied the Revolution's second goal to open his 2025 account, while Marlito Quijada (2012 - Ashland, Mass.) bagged a brace to close out the scoring. Long Island SC scored three goals in the second half of action to equalize the contest.
The U-13s defeated Long Island SC, 2-0, on Saturday. Michael Miller (2013 - Westford, Mass.) registered his second consecutive brace of the season, bringing his season total to four goals in only two games. Miller tallied one goal in the 68th minute, and scored again just two minutes later, converting on a helper from Lucas Williams (2013 - Attleboro, Mass.). Petr Tsarev (2013 - Boston, Mass.) and Kyle Surkont (2013 - Warren, R.I.) split time between the posts to preserve the shutout victory for New England.
The Revolution Academy's U-18s, U-16s and U-15s will host Toronto FC this Saturday, September 27, while the U-14s and U-13s will visit Oakwood Soccer Club in Connecticut. Click here to learn more about the New England Revolution Academy.
UNDER 18s
New England Revolution U-18s at Philadelphia Union U-18s
Saturday, September 20, 2025 - WSFS Bank Sportsplex
New England Revolution 1, Philadelphia Union 2
Scoring Summary:
PHI - 2'
PHI - 65'
NE - Cristiano Carlos (Judah Siqueira) 90'
Revolution U-18s: Ryker Fauth; Sheridan McNish (Alexander Glassman 85'), Harley Kerr (Hayden Bediako 85'), Aarin Prajapati. Edwin Flores, Judah Siqueira, Eli Ackerman (Levi Katsell 55'), Paolo Tornberg Ayala (Joaquin Garcia Zilinskas 70'), Grant Emerhi (Cristiano Carlos 55'), Jason Burney (Jonathan Cante 85')
Substitutes Not Used: Julian Chapman
UNDER 16s
New England Revolution U-16s at Philadelphia Union U-16s
Saturday, September 20, 2025 - WSFS Bank Sportsplex
New England Revolution 1, Philadelphia Union 2
Scoring Summary:
PHI - 25'
NE - Lucas Pereira (Unassisted) 53'
PHI - 86'
Revolution U-16s: Reinner Fidelis; Kauan De Campos, Alexander Lewis, Braeden Anderson, Tobin Farmer; Frankie Caruso (Alexander Gomes 78'), Logan Azar, Chris Scott; Isaac Twumasi (Dalu Nwazojie 81'), Lucas Pereira (John Bernard Hamilton IV 75'), Bayron Morales-Vega (Roderick Janairo 81')
Substitutes Not Used: Liam Abitbol
UNDER 15s
New England Revolution U-15s at Philadelphia Union U-15s
Saturday, September 20, 2025 - WSFS Bank Sportsplex
New England Revolution 0, Philadelphia Union 0
Scoring Summary:
None.
Revolution U-15s: Zach LaPierre; Stefan Gorea (Langston Powell 45'), Vaughn Scholz, Asher Bremser, Thierry Maurer (Jeremiah Moyano 60'); Andrew Hsu (Hans Marten 80'), Kai Nielsen (Shayne Dos Santos 60'), Davi Pereira; Landon Ho Sang (Boston Kahoalii 80'), Arthur Bernardino (Nico Escobar 90'), Musah Adamu
Substitutes Not Used: Nate Brown
UNDER 14s
New England Revolution U-14s vs. Long Island Soccer Club U-14s
Saturday, September 20, 2025 - Revolution Training Center
New England Revolution 4, Long Island SC 4
Scoring Summary:
NE - Darragh Nugent (Sami Chao) 4'
NE - Julian Gomez (Unassisted) 20'
LISC - 25'
LISC - 49'
NE - Marlito Quijada (Gavin Rybak) 58'
LISC - 64'
NE - Marlito Quijada (Julian Gomez) 74'
LISC - 81'
Revolution U-14s: James Warren (Xavier Farone 40'), Darragh Nugent, Vikram Chitnis (Brennan McWeeny 60'), Julian Gomez, Enrique Rosado (Asher Cotter 60'), Brennan McWeeny (Ayden Gomes 40'), Asher Cotter (Luca Cicione 40'), Sami Chao (Marlito Quijada 40') Dylan Amrah (Jayden Lefter 60'), Gavin Rybak (Drake Roberts 40'), Jayden Lefter (Nolan Nairn 40')
Substitutes Not Used: None
UNDER 13s
New England Revolution U-13s vs. Long Island Soccer Club U-13s
Saturday, September 20, 2025 - Revolution Training Center
New England Revolution 2, Long Island SC 0
Scoring Summary:
NE - Michael Miller (Unassisted) 68'
NE - Michael Miller (Lucas Williams) 70'
Revolution U-13s: Petr Tsarev, Noah Alcon, Kento Chamovitz, Myles Walsh, Benjamin Robinson, Austin Martin, Jimmy O'Connor, Ollie Conlon, Lucas Williams, Kauan Nascimento, Amare Laurent
Substitutes Used: Kyle Surkont, Lucca Alden-Dunn, Michael Miller, Bryson Villota
