Coming in 2028: City Council Approves Chicago Fire FC Stadium at the 78

Published on September 25, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

City Council has officially approved Chicago Fire FC's plans to build a new, soccer-specific stadium at The 78.

The project represents an important step forward for the Club and for the city, setting the stage for a new home that will serve fans, players, and the broader Chicago community for years to come.

Statement from Dave Baldwin, President of Business Operations

We're grateful to have received City Council's approval for our new stadium, a transformative project that will anchor Chicago's newest neighborhood, The 78.

This will be the first major stadium built in Chicago in three decades, and it's being delivered entirely through the private investment of our owner, Joe Mansueto. His vision and commitment will give our Club a world-class home while creating a year-round sports and entertainment destination for the entire city.

Beyond Chicago Fire matches, the stadium will attract global concerts and events, creating thousands of jobs, fueling economic growth, and driving new energy into the South Loop. We're grateful to the residents, community members, and public leaders whose support and input have shaped this project. With their partnership, we remain on track to open in time for the 2028 MLS season.

This is more than just a stadium - it's a catalyst for the growth of both our Club and Chicago. We look forward to taking the next steps in this exciting journey and continuing to invest in the future of our great city. We're just getting started.







