Mondelēz International Named Official Partner of FC Cincinnati

Published on September 25, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







CINCINNATI - FC Cincinnati is excited to welcome Mondelēz International as an Official Snack Partner, a partnership that officially started in July 2025. Mondelēz, the maker of iconic snacks like Oreo, Sour Patch Kids, Clif Bar, and many other beloved products, will join forces with FC Cincinnati to bring fans unique activations and engaging experiences at TQL Stadium and throughout the community.

"We're thrilled to connect with the vibrant spirit of Cincinnati! Our brands have long been a part of family sporting traditions, with generations of fans celebrating matchday with their favorite Mondelēz snacks. Through this partnership with FC Cincinnati, we're excited to foster a new generation of soccer and snack enthusiasts, while deepening our commitment to the communities we both call home," said Steven Saenen, Category President, Mondelēz International.

The partnership is already underway with Mondelēz activations at TQL Stadium, and the Kroger Wellness Festival on September 26 will mark the first of many ways Mondelēz and FC Cincinnati will partner to celebrate fans and support the Cincinnati community.

"FC Cincinnati and Mondelēz share the same ambitions and commitment to providing world-class experiences for fans and families," said Jeff Berding, President & Co-CEO, FC Cincinnati. "We are excited to welcome them as a partner and collaborate on elevating our exceptional matchday environment and increasing our impact on the Greater Cincinnati region."

For more information on Mondelēz International, please visit https://www.mondelezinternational.com, and visit FCCincinnati.com for more information about FCC.







