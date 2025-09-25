Fire Up: Versiti Blood Center of Illinois Joins the Chicago Fire FC Family to Launch First-Ever Team-Sponsored Blood Drive

Published on September 25, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHICAGO - Versiti Blood Center of Illinois has officially joined Chicago Fire FC as a Proud Partner, uniting two Chicago institutions in a shared mission: to make every drop count and save lives in our city. This partnership kicks off with a special matchday activation on Sept. 27, when the Chicago Fire face the Columbus Crew. Fans attending the match will be able to engage with Versiti, learn more about how they can make a difference and make an appointment to donate.

This collaboration marks the launch of the first-ever team-sponsored blood drive in Chicago Fire history, with the "Bleed Red Blood Drive" scheduled for Dec. 6 at the Endeavor Health Performance Center. Donors will have the chance to win exclusive Chicago Fire swag, including scarves, T-shirts and match tickets. Throughout the season, Versiti and the Chicago Fire will host additional events and giveaways, including free tickets to the Sept. 27 match for donors at select mobile blood drives.

"From the pitch to the patient, this is Chicago showing up for Chicago," said Gretchen Jameson, Ed.D., executive vice president and chief marketing and communications officer for Versiti Blood Centers. "Partnering with Chicago Fire lets us meet new supporters where they are and invite them to roll up a sleeve. Together, we'll build a stronger, more reliable blood supply for every patient who counts on it."

Chicago Fire FC echoed the excitement around the partnership. "We're thrilled to welcome Versiti as a Proud Partner," said Goyo Perez, Chicago Fire FC senior vice president of corporate partnerships. "This partnership combines our passion for the sport with our passion for the community, giving our fans an opportunity to help people in need through blood donation."

Join the Movement

Your chance to save lives is right around the corner. Find a blood drive or donation center near you and give blood to support Chicago patients in need. Visit Versiti.org/IL to learn more.

Give Blood. Help Chicago win - with the Fire and Versiti.







