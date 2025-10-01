New England Revolution Academy Highlights: October 1, 2025

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The Revolution Academy's Under-18s, Under-16s, Under-15s, Under-14s, and Under-13s were back in MLS NEXT action last Saturday, September 27. The U-18s, U-16s, and U-15s hosted Toronto FC at the Revolution Training Center, while the U-14s and U-13s traveled to Oakwood Soccer Club.

The U-18s fell to Toronto FC 3-2, last Saturday. Toronto opened the scoring with an early goal in the sixth minute, before New England netted two more tallies in the first half through Cristiano Carlos (2008 - Chicopee, Mass.) and Edwin Flores (2007 - Wilmington, Del.). However, it was Toronto's late 88th-minute goal that proved to be the difference for the visitors.

The U-16s also fell to Toronto FC, 3-2, last weekend. Isaac Twumasi (2010 - Lawrenceville, Ga.) opened the scoring for New England in the 24th minute. Toronto rallied back with two goals, until Jesse Ebere (2010 - Saunders Lake, R.I.) found the equalizer in the 76th minute. However, Toronto tallied a goal in the final minutes of regulation time to secure their victory.

The U-15s battled Toronto FC to a 3-3 draw on Saturday. Boston Kahoalii (2012 - Whitman, Mass.) found the back of the net for his second goal of the season to open the scoring in the fifth minute. Shayne Dos Santos (2011 - Arlington, Mass.) rounded out the scoring with a brace in a two-minute span just before the halftime whistle. Toronto then responded with three second-half tallies to equalize.

The U-14s earned a 2-1 victory over Oakwood Soccer Club on Saturday. After Oakwood found the scoresheet in the first half, Drake Roberts (2012 - Bedford, Mass.) netted his third goal of the campaign to equalize the contest just after halftime. Ayden Gomes (2012 - Bridgewater, Mass.) opened his MLS NEXT account in the 72nd minute, capitalizing on an assist from Marlito Quijada (2012 - Ashland, Mass.) to seal the win.

The U-13s shut out Oakwood Soccer Club, 2-0, on Saturday. Michael Miller (2013 - Westford, Mass.) collected his third straight brace of the season, bringing his total tally to six. Both James O'Connor (2013 - Coventry Lake, Conn.) and Oliver Conlon (2013 - Boston, Mass.) tallied a helper on Miller's pair of goals to power the team to their third consecutive win. Petr Tsarev (2013 - Boston, Mass.) and Kyle Surkont (2013 - Warren, R.I.) each saw time in net to keep the clean sheet for New England.

The Revolution Academy's U-18s, U-16s and U-15s will host CF Montreal this Saturday, October 4, while the U-14s and U-13s will travel to take on the New York Red Bulls. On Sunday, October 5, the U-18s, U-16s and U-15s will also welcome Rochester NY FC to the Revolution Training Center. Click here to learn more about the New England Revolution Academy.

UNDER  18s

New England Revolution U-18s vs. Toronto FC U-18s

Saturday, September 27, 2025 - Revolution Training Center

New England Revolution 2, Toronto FC 3

Scoring Summary:

TOR - 6'

NE - Cristiano Carlos (Unassisted) 14'

NE - Edwin Flores (Penalty Kick) 16'

TOR - 24'

TOR - 88'

Revolution U-18s: Julian Chapman; Josh Macedo (Zayden Bediako 86') Sheridan McNish, Eli Ackerman (Alexander Glassman 46'), Harley Kerr; Aarin Prajapati, Edwin Flores (Judah Siqueira 46'), Levi Katsell (Jonathan Cante 86'); Josh Poulson (Joaquin Garcia Zilinskas 72'), Cristiano Carlos (Jason Burney 65'), Makai Wells

Substitutes Not Used: Ryker Fauth

UNDER  16s

New England Revolution U-16s vs. Toronto FC U-16s

Saturday, September 27, 2025 - Revolution Training Center

New England Revolution 2, Toronto FC 3

Scoring Summary:

NE - Isaac Twumasi (Logan Azar) 24'

TOR - 56'

TOR - 76'

NE - Jesse Ebere (Lucas Pereira) 87'

TOR - 90'

Revolution U-16s: Reinner Fidelis; Braeden Anderson (John Bernard Hamilton IV 82'), Asher Cotter (Alexander Lewis 46'), Kauan De Campos, Tobin Farmer (Landon Ho Sang 77'); Chris Scott, Logan Azar, Frankie Caruso (Bayron Morales-Vega 68'), Alexander Gomes (Lucas Pereira 46'); Brandon Velez, Isaac Twumasi (Jesse Ebere 68')

Substitutes Not Used: JV De Almeida

UNDER 15s

New England Revolution U-15s vs. Toronto FC U-15s

Saturday, September 27, 2025 - Revolution Training Center

New England Revolution 3, Toronto FC 3

Scoring Summary:

NE - Boston Kahoalii (Roderick Janairo) 5'

NE - Shayne Dos Santos (Penalty Kick) 38'

NE - Shayne Dos Santos (Free Kick) 40'

TOR - 63'

TOR - 72'

TOR - 80'

Revolution U-15s: Zach LaPierre; Nico Escobar (Thierry Maurer 68'), Langston Powell, Vaughn Scholz, Dalu Nwazojie (Jeremiah Moyano 83'); Shayne Dos Santos (Andrew Hsu 68'), Davi Pereira, Boston Kahoalii (Brennan McWeeny 55'); Arthur Bernardino (Elijah Obayagbona 55'), Roderick Janairo (Kai Nielsen 55'), Musah Adamu

Substitutes Not Used: Nate Brown

UNDER  14s

New England Revolution U-14s at Oakwood Soccer Club U-14s

Saturday, September 27, 2025 - Oakwood Soccer Park

New England Revolution 2, Oakwood Soccer Club 1

Scoring Summary:

OSC - 43'

NE - Drake Roberts (Unassisted) 49'

NE - Ayden Gomes (Marlito Quijada) 72'

Revolution U-14s: Xavier Farone (James Warren, 40'), Darragh Nugent, Vikram Chitnis, Asher Cotter (Julian Gomez, 40'), Ayden Gomes, Enrique Rosado (Asher Cotter, 65'), Luca Cicione (Marlito Quijada, 65'), Marlito Quijada (Sami Chao, 40'), Gavin Rybak (Dylan Armah, 40'), Nolan Nairm (Jayden Lefter, 40'), Drake Roberts, 60')

Substitutes Not Used: None

UNDER  13s

New England Revolution U-13s at Oakwood Soccer Club U-13s

Saturday, September 20, 2025 - Oakwood Soccer Park

New England Revolution 2, Oakwood Soccer Club 0

Scoring Summary:

NE - Michael Miller (James O'Conner) 35'

NE - Michael Miller (Oliver Conlon) 70'

Revolution U-13s: Kyle Surkont, Noah Alcin, Myles Walsh, Lucca Alden-Dunn, Benjamin Robinson, Austin Martin, James O'Connor, Oliver Conlon, Michael Miller, Kauan Nascimento, Bryson Villota

Substitutes Used: Petr Tsarev, Kento Chamovitz, Lucas Williams, Amare Laurent







