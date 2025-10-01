San Diego FC Achieves Landmark Business Milestones in Inaugural Season

Published on October 1, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) is making a strong impact on and off the pitch. With competitive results, record ticket sales, merchandise, and partnerships so far, the Club is setting a new standard for Major League Soccer.

Since kicking off their inaugural season, SDFC has quickly established itself as a force in MLS, becoming the first Club in MLS to clinch a 2025 Playoff berth, tying league expansion records with points and wins, ranking first in the Western Conference to date, and drawing a passionate fanbase that has embraced the Club from day one. The Club also celebrated the opening of SDFC's Academy, part of the Right to Dream community - the first Academy in MLS providing world-class football training, character development, and education for boys starting at the middle school level, with each residential student-athlete receiving a full five-year scholarship, regardless of football performance.

Off the pitch, the Club has also achieved remarkable success in ticket sales, partnerships, and merchandise. Here are some of the business milestones reached in 2025:

Ticket Sales Records

- 18,000+ Founding Season Ticket Members.

- 4th in MLS in average attendance, and 1st among non-NFL stadium clubs.

- Over 500,000 fans have attended home matches this season.

- Snapdragon Stadium enhanced with three new private hospitality spaces: Pitch Suites, Cutwater Bar, and Nova Piers.

- Set a stadium attendance record (34,506) in the first home match and averaged 28,064 fans per match (excluding Leagues Cup).

Partnerships Success

- SDFC has 48 official Club partners in the inaugural season, including Chrome Club Partners DIRECTV (Front of Kit Partner), Sharp HealthCare (Performance Center Naming Rights), California Bank & Trust, Sycuan Casino Resort, Palomar (Training Kit Partner), Qualcomm (Academy Kit Partner), Liberty Military Housing, Dios Azul, Modelo, and San Diego County Toyota Dealers.

- Ranked top three in MLS for Training Facility Naming Rights Partnerships.

- Partnerships with iconic San Diego attractions, including San Diego Zoo and SeaWorld San Diego.

Record-Setting Merchandise Sales

- SDFC broke the all-time MLS annual retail sales record, selling more merchandise at Club-controlled stores than any other team in league history. The record was surpassed with five home matches still remaining, highlighting the scale of fan engagement and demand.

- SDFC's retail success is anchored by Eighteen Threads, the innovative retail concept at Mission Valley Mall blending experiential shopping with football culture.

- This record is not only about sales, but about reimagining what fan retail can be. Eighteen Threads is innovative, scalable, and deeply tied to community engagement.

- At Snapdragon Stadium, SDFC expanded the existing retail footprint 5x for the first season.

"From our founding Season Ticket Members to our Club partners and fans, this inaugural season has exceeded every expectation," said SDFC CEO Tom Penn. "On the pitch, we've shown that San Diego FC is a competitive force, and off the pitch, we've set records that reflect the passion and support of our community. This is just the beginning of our journey."

SDFC will continue to combine competitive excellence with innovative fan experiences, world-class soccer, and deep community engagement in the seasons ahead.

Tickets for SDFC's Playoff matches are available at SanDiegoFC.com. Merchandise is available at EighteenThreads.com.







Major League Soccer Stories from October 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.