Chris Brady Called up to U.S. Men's National Team for October International Window
Published on October 2, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Chicago Fire FC News Release
CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC and U.S. Soccer Federation today announced that Homegrown goalkeeper Chris Brady was called up to the U.S. Men's National Team for training camp during the FIFA International Window in October.
Players will begin reporting to Austin, Texas, on Saturday, Oct. 4 as the team prepares to face Ecuador at 7:30 p.m. CT on Oct. 10 at Q2 Stadium. The USMNT will then head to Colorado to host Australia at 8 p.m. CT on Oct. 14 at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City.
Brady joins the USMNT for the third time after being called to a training camp in June and being named to the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup squad. Brady has played 26 regular season matches for the Chicago Fire so far in 2025, and 90 regular season matches total for the Men in Red over the past four seasons.
After clinching a spot in the 2025 MLS Playoffs on Tuesday night with a 5-3 win against Inter Miami CF, Chicago returns to Soldier Field on Saturday, Oct. 4 for the last home match of the 2025 regular season on Fan Appreciation Night, presented by Zayed Law Offices. Kickoff against Toronto FC is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT and will be broadcast globally on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. It will be transmitted locally on wlsam.com (English) and Que Buena Fire via the Uforia App (Spanish).
Those interested in playoff access can text "PLAYOFFS" to 24258 to sign up for an exclusive subscriber presale to purchase tickets if we host a playoff match. (By texting PLAYOFFS to 24258, you agree to receive recurring automated marketing text messages from Chicago Fire Football Club [24258]. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Msg & data rates may apply. Msg frequency varies. Reply HELP for help and STOP to unsubscribe. Other terms apply.)
DETAILED ROSTER BY POSITION (Club/Country; Caps/Goals)
GOALKEEPERS (4): Chris Brady (Chicago Fire; 0/0), Matt Freese (New York City FC; 9/0), Patrick Schulte (Columbus Crew; 3/0), Matt Turner (New England Revolution; 52/0)
DEFENDERS (8): Max Arfsten (Columbus Crew; 12/1), Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic/SCO; 19/0), Alex Freeman (Orlando City; 9/0), Mark McKenzie (FC Toulouse/FRA; 22/0), Tim Ream (Charlotte FC; 77/1), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace/ENG; 33/3), Antonee Robinson (Fulham/ENG; 50/4), Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati; 34/3)
MIDFIELDERS (8): Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United/ENG; 53/9), Diego Luna (Real Salt Lake; 14/3), Weston McKennie (Juventus/ITA; 60/11), Aidan Morris (Middlesbrough/ENG; 9/0), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders; 39/0), James Sands (FC St. Pauli/GER; 11/0), Tanner Tessmann (Olympique Lyon/FRA; 8/0), Malik Tillman (Bayer Leverkusen/GER; 25/3)
FORWARDS (6): Patrick Agyemang (Derby County/ENG; 12/5), Folarin Balogun (AS Monaco/FRA; 19/6), Christian Pulisic (AC Milan/ITA; 80/32), Tim Weah (Marseille/FRA; 45/7), Haji Wright (Coventry City/ENG; 17/5), Alex Zendejas (Club América/MEX; 13/2)
Major League Soccer Stories from October 2, 2025
- Matt Hedges to Sign One-Day Contract to Retire with FC Dallas - FC Dallas
- Three Players from CF Montréal Academy Women's Program Called up to Canada U17 National Team for the World Cup - Club de Foot Montreal
- Real Salt Lake Star Diego Luna Amongst 26 Players Selected by USMNT Head Coach Mauricio Pochettino - Real Salt Lake
- Miles Robinson Called up to U.S. Men's National Team for Upcoming October FIFA International Window - FC Cincinnati
- Revolution Goalkeeper Matt Turner Called up to United States Men's National Team - New England Revolution
- Columbus Crew's Max Arfsten and Patrick Schulte Called up to U.S. Men's National Team for October FIFA International Window - Columbus Crew SC
- Chris Brady Called up to U.S. Men's National Team for October International Window - Chicago Fire FC
- 'Caps qualify for 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- LA Galaxy Fall 3-2 against Toluca FC in 2025 Michelob ULTRA Campeones Cup on Wednesday Night - LA Galaxy
- Nashville SC Wins Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup by Defeating Austin FC 2-1 - Nashville SC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Chicago Fire FC Stories
- Chris Brady Called up to U.S. Men's National Team for October International Window
- Chicago Fire FC Defender Christopher Cupps Named to U.S. U-17 Men's National Team Roster for October Training Camp
- Chicago Fire FC Clinches 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Berth with 5-3 Victory at Inter Miami CF
- Chicago Fire FC Hits the Road with Official Illinois License Plates for Fans
- Chicago Fire FC Defender Joel Waterman Called up to Canada Men's National Team for October International Window