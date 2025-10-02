Chris Brady Called up to U.S. Men's National Team for October International Window

Published on October 2, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC and U.S. Soccer Federation today announced that Homegrown goalkeeper Chris Brady was called up to the U.S. Men's National Team for training camp during the FIFA International Window in October.

Players will begin reporting to Austin, Texas, on Saturday, Oct. 4 as the team prepares to face Ecuador at 7:30 p.m. CT on Oct. 10 at Q2 Stadium. The USMNT will then head to Colorado to host Australia at 8 p.m. CT on Oct. 14 at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City.

Brady joins the USMNT for the third time after being called to a training camp in June and being named to the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup squad. Brady has played 26 regular season matches for the Chicago Fire so far in 2025, and 90 regular season matches total for the Men in Red over the past four seasons.

After clinching a spot in the 2025 MLS Playoffs on Tuesday night with a 5-3 win against Inter Miami CF, Chicago returns to Soldier Field on Saturday, Oct. 4 for the last home match of the 2025 regular season on Fan Appreciation Night, presented by Zayed Law Offices. Kickoff against Toronto FC is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT and will be broadcast globally on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. It will be transmitted locally on wlsam.com (English) and Que Buena Fire via the Uforia App (Spanish).

DETAILED ROSTER BY POSITION (Club/Country; Caps/Goals)

GOALKEEPERS (4): Chris Brady (Chicago Fire; 0/0), Matt Freese (New York City FC; 9/0), Patrick Schulte (Columbus Crew; 3/0), Matt Turner (New England Revolution; 52/0)

DEFENDERS (8): Max Arfsten (Columbus Crew; 12/1), Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic/SCO; 19/0), Alex Freeman (Orlando City; 9/0), Mark McKenzie (FC Toulouse/FRA; 22/0), Tim Ream (Charlotte FC; 77/1), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace/ENG; 33/3), Antonee Robinson (Fulham/ENG; 50/4), Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati; 34/3)

MIDFIELDERS (8): Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United/ENG; 53/9), Diego Luna (Real Salt Lake; 14/3), Weston McKennie (Juventus/ITA; 60/11), Aidan Morris (Middlesbrough/ENG; 9/0), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders; 39/0), James Sands (FC St. Pauli/GER; 11/0), Tanner Tessmann (Olympique Lyon/FRA; 8/0), Malik Tillman (Bayer Leverkusen/GER; 25/3)

FORWARDS (6): Patrick Agyemang (Derby County/ENG; 12/5), Folarin Balogun (AS Monaco/FRA; 19/6), Christian Pulisic (AC Milan/ITA; 80/32), Tim Weah (Marseille/FRA; 45/7), Haji Wright (Coventry City/ENG; 17/5), Alex Zendejas (Club América/MEX; 13/2)







