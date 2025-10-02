Columbus Crew's Max Arfsten and Patrick Schulte Called up to U.S. Men's National Team for October FIFA International Window

Published on October 2, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Columbus Crew SC News Release







COLUMBUS - U.S. Soccer today named Columbus Crew Goalkeeper Patrick Schulte and Midfielder Max Arfsten to U.S. Men's National Team Head Coach Mauricio Pochettino's roster for two friendlies during the October FIFA International Window.

The Crew duo and USMNT will compete against Ecuador at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas on Oct. 10 and Australia at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colo. on Oct. 14.

Arfsten has 12 caps (11 starts) for the USMNT, recording one goal and four assists. The midfielder most recently competed in two international friendlies against Korea Republic and Japan. Arfsten notched the game-winning assist on Alex Zendejas' goal against Japan at Lower.com Field on Sept. 9, helping the USA earn a 2-0 win to improve their overall record to 11-1-3 in Columbus. The Fresno, Calif. native also competed in the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup, where he provided two assists against Trinidad and Tobago on June 15 in the Group Stage and scored his first senior international goal against Costa Rica in the Quarterfinals on June 29. The 2025 MLS All-Star Game selection has started 27 MLS matches for the Crew, tallying 10 goal contributions (four goals, six assists).

Owning three caps with the USMNT, Schulte played the full 90 minutes and collected three saves in his senior debut against Slovenia on Jan. 20, 2024. He recorded his first win for the U.S. on Jan. 18 in a 3-1 victory over Venezuela. The St. Charles, Mo. native represented the United States in the 2024 Paris Olympics, where he started all four U.S. matches and became the first active MLS player to record a shutout at the Olympics. Bolstered by his performance, the Americans reached the knockout rounds for the first time in 24 years. This season, Schulte has started 23 MLS fixtures, notched three clean sheets and tallied 60 saves. He ranks second in Club annals for regular season wins by a goalkeeper with 42 in his 81 appearances.

Coverage of the USA's match against Ecuador begins at 8:30 p.m. ET on TNT, truTV and Universo, and streamed on HBO Max and Peacock. The USMNT's match against Australia will begin at 9 p.m. ET and will be available on TNT, HBO Max, Universo and Peacock. Live Spanish-language audio for the match will be available on Fútbol de Primera radio.







