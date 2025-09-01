Six Columbus Crew Players Called up for September FIFA International Window

Published on September 1, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Columbus Crew SC News Release







COLUMBUS - Six Columbus Crew First Team players - goalkeeper Nicholas Hagen (Guatemala); defender Steven Moreira (Cape Verde); midfielders Max Arfsten (United States), Tristan Brown (United States Under-19s) and Sean Zawadzki (United States); and forward Wessam Abou Ali (Palestine) - have received called-ups to represent their nations during the September FIFA International Window. Crew Academy players Chase Adams, Kaïlé Auvray, Prince Forfor and Owen Presthus were also selected to join their respective Senior and Youth National Teams.

Abou Ali and Palestine travel to face Malaysia at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium in Johor on Sept. 8 in an international friendly. A Danish Youth International at the Under-17 through U-20 levels, Abou Ali was granted a one-time federation switch by FIFA in March 2024 to represent Palestine. He made his senior debut on June 6, 2024 in a World Cup Qualifier against Lebanon and scored his first senior goal on Sept. 10 against Jordan. To date, Abou Ali has four goals in 10 appearances for the Palestinian National Team. The 26-year-old recently made his Crew debut against the New England Revolution on Aug. 23 and registered his first start against the New York Red Bulls on Aug. 30.

On Aug. 26, Arfsten and Zawadzki were named to U.S. Men's National Team Head Coach Mauricio Pochettino's roster for two international friendlies. The Crew duo and USMNT will compete against Japan at Lower.com Field on Tuesday, Sept. 9, during the U.S. squad's 15th match in Columbus, where the side owns a 10-1-3 record. Tickets to the match are available here. Prior to the match in Ohio, the USA face Korea Republic at Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, N.J., on Sept. 6.

Brown joins the U.S. U-19 team for a Domestic Identity Training Camp at the new Arthur M. Blank U.S. Soccer National Training Center in Fayetteville, Ga., from Sept. 1-8. The Homegrown midfielder became the second youngest player (17 years, five months and three days) in Crew history to make his MLS debut with the First Team when he entered in the 73rd minute and helped preserve the shutout in a 0-0 draw against New York City FC on March 22. This season, Brown has made five appearances in MLS play.

Hagen will compete with Guatemala in two World Cup Qualifiers. Los Chapines first host El Salvador at the Estadio Cementos Progreso in Guatemala City on Sept. 4 before travelling to face Panama at Estadio Rommel Fernández in Panama City on Sept. 8.

Hagen, who owns 52 appearances for Guatemala, competed in the 2021, 2023 and 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup, as well as 2022 World Cup Qualifying matches. He made his senior national team debut on Aug. 18, 2018, during an international friendly against Cuba. The 29-year-old made his 2025 debut for the Crew against Charlotte FC on May 24, making a season-high seven saves in the match.

Moreira, who has earned 13 caps since his international debut in October 2023, and Cape Verde have a pair of FIFA World Cup Qualifiers at Mauritius at the Cote d'Or National Sports Complex in St. Pierre on Sept. 4 and vs. Cameroon at the Estádio Nacional de Cabo Verde in Praia on Sept. 9. The 2024 MLS Defender of the Year has recorded 24 appearances (23 starts), one goal and three assists, including two game-winning assists in league play this season.

Adams heads to the Netherlands from Sept. 2-8 for a training camp with the U.S. U-17 Men's Youth National Team. The U-17s will compete in two friendlies against the Netherlands on Sept. 5 and 8. During the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro campaign, Adams has made 18 appearances (14 starts), notching a team-best eight goals. The forward has made eight appearances, posting 13 goals and one assist, highlighted by his 10-goal performance against the U.S. Virgin Islands on Feb. 11.

Auvray will compete with Trinidad and Tobago in two 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. The Soca Warriors first take on Curaçao at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Port of Spain on Sept. 5, before travelling to face Jamaica at the National Stadium Independence Park in Kingston on Sept. 9. The midfielder has made 15 appearances for Trinidad and Tobago and competed in the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup. Auvray has played in three matches (one start) for Crew 2 this season, scoring in his debut against Orlando City B on Aug. 17.

Forfor joins the U.S. U-17 MYNT for a Domestic Identity Training Camp at the Arthur M. Blank U.S. Soccer National Training Center in Fayetteville, Ga., from Sept. 1-8. The 16-year-old was named to the East's 2025 MLS NEXT All-Star team and was named the MLS NEXT All-Star Game MVP after scoring in the team's 4-3 victory over the West on July 21. Forfor has made three appearances (one start) for Crew 2 in MLS NEXT Pro play this season.

Presthus will take part in the U.S. U-20 MYNT Domestic Identity Training Camp in West Palm Beach, Fla., from Sept. 1-9. With Crew 2, Presthus started 17 matches, recording one goal and two assists. The 19-year-old is currently out on loan with USL Championship Side Hartford Athletic for the remainder of the 2025 season.







