Crew, City of Columbus Ready to 'Clock In' for Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs as New Campaign Unites Black & Gold Fans

Published on October 20, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

COLUMBUS - As the Columbus Crew prepare for the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs, the Club today launched its "Clock In" postseason campaign. The 2025 playoff initiative unites all the City of Columbus and supporters throughout Ohio with a meaningful call to action ahead of the ensuing postseason matches. Ohioans, supporters, community members, corporate partners and future Crew fans will rally together, stand behind the Crew and "Clock In" as the Black & Gold begin their playoff push. The "Clock In" postseason campaign is in association with Chase, Meijer and OhioHealth.

"Clock In" debuts with an inspirational video narrated by Ohio's own, four-time MLS Cup Champion and Crew Captain and Midfielder Darlington Nagbe, rallying the city to join the fight in Black & Gold as the Club strives for its fourth MLS Cup.

"We are excited to launch the 'Clock In' campaign and bring the city together in pursuit of another championship," said Katie Foglia, Crew Vice President, Marketing & Brand Strategy. "As we celebrate 30 years as the first team in MLS, the postseason is about more than just the players on the field; it's about the entire Columbus community showing up and supporting our Crew with the same passion and dedication that have defined our hard-working city and Club from the very beginning."

Following Saturday's 3-1 Decision Day win vs. New York Red Bulls, the Crew finished seventh in the Eastern Conference with 54 points, tied for the Club's third-most since MLS introduced the 34-match schedule in 2011. The Black & Gold secured a place in the Eastern Conference Round One Best-of-3 series in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs, when the "Hell Is Real Derby" returns as the Crew oppose No. 2 seed FC Cincinnati.

The Black & Gold face FC Cincinnati at TQL Stadium at 6:45 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 27 for Game 1. The Crew host Game 2 at Lower.com Field at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 2. If necessary, the determining game would be played at TQL Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 8 (kickoff time TBD).

POSTSEASON SINGLE-MATCH TICKETS:

GAME 2: Crew vs. FC Cincinnati (6:30 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 2; Lower.com Field)

Limited single-match tickets for Round One, Game 2 at Lower.com Field are available now.

During the first-ever postseason matchup between Columbus and Cincinnati, the Crew claimed a 3-2 come-from-behind victory on the road in extra time during the Eastern Conference Finals on Dec. 2, 2023. The Black & Gold advanced to defeat LAFC, 2-1, at Lower.com Field on Dec. 9 to hoist their third MLS Cup.

Crew Season Ticket Members received the first opportunity to acquire postseason tickets through playoff strips, guaranteeing their current locations at the best available prices for all home postseason matches while only being charged when home contests are confirmed through a "Pay As We Play" structure.

The Crew will host a watch party for fans to gather at Lower.com at Condado Taco and Chase Plaza for the Round One away matchup. More information on securing free tickets to the event will be available soon.

Over the playoff stretch, Lower.com Field will be painted Black & Gold with "Clock In" branding displayed in and around the stadium. Crew car magnets will be distributed with purchase by a number of partners including select Condado Tacos, Moo Moo Carwash, Swensons and Tim Hortons locations.

The Crew in 2025 registered 54 points (14-8-12), surpassing 50 points for the third consecutive time under Head Coach Wilfried Nancy after recording a franchise-record 66 in 2024 and tying a then-Club best with 57 in 2023. Columbus has registered 58 multiple-goal games in MLS play (21 in 2023; 21 in 2024; 16 in 2025) since 2023, the second-most in MLS behind Inter Miami CF (59).

Thanks to passionate Black & Gold fans, the Club has a home record of 31-7-13 in MLS play over the past three seasons. The Crew have sold out 48 of the last 50 MLS home matches, including 35 consecutive regular home matches from 2023-2025. The impressive streak, which came to an end on April 5, 2025, was the longest stretch in Club history and included capacity crowds for every regular season home match in 2024, the first time accomplishing the feat in a year. Additionally, the home fixture vs. New England Revolution (20,777) on Aug. 23, 2025 ranked among the top-10 highest Lower.com Field attendances since the stadium opened in July 2021.

Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Schedule:

Wild Card matches: Oct. 22

Round One Best-of-3 series matches: Oct. 24-Nov. 9

Conference Semifinals: Nov. 22-23

Conference Finals: Nov. 29-Nov. 30

MLS Cup presented by Audi: Dec. 6

Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Format:

Qualification:

Seeds No. 1-7 in each conference will automatically qualify for the Round One Best-of-3 series.

Seeds No. 8-9 in each conference will qualify for the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Wild Card matches.

Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Wild Card Matches:

Conference Wild Card Matches: No. 8 vs. No. 9

Two single-game elimination matches hosted by the higher seed.

If the score of a Wild Card game is tied at the end of regulation, no extra time will be played, teams will participate in kicks from the penalty spot to determine the winner.

The winner of each Wild Card match will advance to the Round One Best-of-3 series to face the conference No. 1 seed.

Round One Best-of-3 Series:

Conference Round One Best-of-3 Series

No. 1 vs. No. 8 or 9

No. 2 vs. No. 7

No. 3 vs. No. 6

No. 4 vs. No. 5

Every Round One game will have a winner; no ties, no aggregate score.

Matches will be hosted in a home-away-home format:

Match 1: Higher seed hosts

Match 2: Lower seed hosts

Match 3: Higher seed hosts

If a match is tied at the end of regulation, no extra time will be played, teams will participate in kicks from the penalty spot to determine the winner.

The first team to win two matches will advance.

Conference Semifinals (Nov. 22-23)

Winner of No. 1 vs. No. 8/9 series vs. winner of No. 4 vs. No. 5 series

Winner of No. 3 vs. No. 6 series vs. winner of No. 2 vs. No. 7 series

Single-game elimination matches, hosted by the higher seed.

If the score of a Conference Semifinal game is tied at the end of regulation, two 15-minute extra time periods will be played in their entirety. If the score is still tied at the end of the two extra time periods, teams will participate in kicks from the penalty spot to determine the winner.

Conference Finals (Nov. 29-Nov.30)

Highest advancing seed hosting lowest advancing seed.

Single-elimination match hosted by the higher seed.

If the score of a Conference Final game is tied at the end of regulation, two 15-minute extra time periods will be played in their entirety. If the score is still tied at the end of the two extra time periods, teams will participate in kicks from the penalty spot to determine the winner.

MLS Cup presented by Audi (Dec. 6)

A single match hosted by the higher seed.

If the score of the game is tied at the end of regulation, two 15-minute extra time periods will be played in their entirety. If the score is still tied at the end of the two extra time periods, teams will participate in kicks from the penalty spot to determine the winner.







