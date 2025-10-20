Mateo Silvetti Rises to the Occasion, Stars for Argentina at FIFA U-20 World Cup

Published on October 20, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF proudly congratulates forward Mateo Silvetti for his remarkable performance at the FIFA U-20 World Cup, where he helped guide Argentina to a second-place finish. La Albiceleste fell 2-0 to Morocco's U-20 side in the tournament's final.

Silvetti, who joined Inter Miami during the summer transfer window, had a breakout tournament, playing a pivotal role in Argentina's deep run to the championship match. The young attacker scored three decisive goals, each coming in critical knockout-stage moments.

His first goal came in the Round of 16 against Nigeria, sealing Argentina's 4-0 victory and passage to the next round. In the quarterfinals, Silvetti once again struck late, netting the final goal in a 2-0 win over Mexico that secured Argentina's spot in the semifinals. Then, in a hard-fought battle against Colombia, he came off the bench at halftime and delivered the match-winning goal that sent Argentina to the World Cup final.

In the championship match, Silvetti was subbed-on in the 33rd minute after Argentina conceded two early goals. Despite his energetic performance and Argentina's relentless efforts, the team ultimately fell short as Morocco claimed the title.

Silvetti will now return to Inter Miami CF training as the team prepares for its first-round playoff clash against Nashville SC this Friday, October 24 at 8 p.m. ET at Chase Stadium.







