Chicago Fire FC Weekly Update

Published on October 20, 2025

Chicago Fire FC defender Jack Elliott

CHICAGO FIRE TO HOST AUDI MLS CUP PLAYOFFS EASTERN CONFERENCE WILD CARD GAME AGAINST ORLANDO CITY SC

Chicago Fire FC wrapped up the 2025 MLS Regular Season with a 2-2 road draw against the New England Revolution at Gillette Stadium to secure eighth place in the Eastern Conference. The Fire will play host to ninth-place Orlando City SC on Wednesday, Oct. 22, at SeatGeek Stadium. It will be the first time the two squads face off in the postseason, with kickoff in the Eastern Conference Wild Card game set for 7:30 p.m. CT.

MLS Season Pass and Apple TV will broadcast every match of the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs. MLS Season Pass is available through the Apple TV app on Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, and game consoles, as well as on the web at tv.apple.com. The match will be transmitted locally on WLS 890 AM (English) and Que Buena Fire via the Uforia App (Spanish).

The Fire's return to the postseason for the first time since 2017 included several notable records, including breaking the single-season Club goals scored record, with 68. Chicago also finished the campaign with 43 goals away from home, good for the second-highest number of goals scored in a single regular season in league history, one short of the record 44 set by the LA Galaxy in 1998.

Orlando heads to the Windy City following a 4-2 loss against Toronto FC on Saturday at BMO Field in Toronto. Jonathan Osorio (one goal) and Djordje Mihailovic (two goals) put Toronto ahead 3-0 by the 48th minute. David Brekalo and Duncan McGuire found the back of the net for the Lions as they outshot Toronto 31 to 12 and forced goalkeeper Sean Johnson to make eight saves on the night.

Game Information

CHICAGO FIRE FC (Eighth place, 53 points) vs. Orlando City SC (Ninth place, 53 points)

Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025

SeatGeek Stadium - Bridgeview, Ill.

All-Time MLS Regular Season Record vs. ORL: (6-8-8)

All-Time MLS Postseason Record vs. ORL: (0-0-0)

Last Game vs. ORL: May 3, 2025 (0-0 D) - Soldier Field - Chicago, Ill.

Last Game at ORL: May 31, 2025 (3-1 W) - Inter&Co Stadium - Orlando, Fla.

BY THE NUMBERS

7 - The Men in Red have contested seven MLS Cup Playoff matches at SeatGeek Stadium, compiling a 4-2-1 record in the process. Chicago did not allow any goals for the first five playoff games in Bridgeview, winning four of them and going the distance with Real Salt Lake in the 2009 Eastern Conference Final. The highlight of the seven games, however, was the 2008 Eastern Conference Semifinal against the New England Revolution, in which the Fire avenged a 2007 Conference Final loss with a 3-0 victory over their longtime rivals in front of 17,312 fans.

8 - Eight players on the 2025 Chicago Fire FC roster have previously played at least one match in the MLS Cup Playoffs. Three-time MLS Cup winner Omar González leads all players with 2,540 minutes in 27 postseason appearances, scoring and assisting twice. Kellyn Acosta and Jack Elliott follow with 16 and 11 appearances, respectively. Elliott scored two of his three playoff goals in MLS Cup 2022, but it was Acosta's lone postseason goal that kicked off LAFC's eventual victory in that final. Tom Barlow, Chase Gasper, Andrew Gutman, Chris Mueller and Joel Waterman have also appeared in the playoffs.

14 - Chicago will compete in its 14th postseason starting on Wednesday, the first since 2017. In 44 games played in those 14 appearances, the Fire have compiled a 21-17-6 record all-time. Aside from meeting Orlando for the first time in the MLS Cup Playoffs, the Fire will also play their first against any team from Florida, having never faced the Miami Fusion, the Tampa Bay Mutiny, or Inter Miami CF in the postseason.

