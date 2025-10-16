Chicago Fire FC Defender Christopher Cupps Named to United States U-17 Men's National Team for 2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup

Published on October 16, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC and U.S. Soccer today announced that Chicago Fire FC Homegrown defender Christopher Cupps has been named to the U.S. U-17 Men's National Team roster for the 2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup, held from Nov. 3-27 in the Aspire Zone complex in Al-Rayyan, Qatar.

Former Fire defender and current U-17 USMNT head coach Gonzalo Segares will lead the U.S. to a FIFA-record 19th U-17 World Cup, opening the tournament with a group stage match against Burkina Faso on Wednesday, Nov. 5, followed by matches against Tajikistan on Saturday, Nov. 8 and Czechia on Tuesday, Nov. 11. All group stage matches will air in English via FOX Sports platforms and in Spanish via Telemundo and Universo.

Cupps, 17, became the 27th Homegrown Player in Club history when he signed a first-team contract on Feb. 18, 2025. The young defender has started four of the five matches in which he has played for the Fire so far in 2025, including four Major League Soccer matches and one match in the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. He made his Major League Soccer debut against Nashville SC on April 26, 2025, and became the youngest player in Club history to ever start a match for the Chicago Fire in the 0-0 draw against Orlando City SC on May 31, 2025.

The Chicago native is one of 14 players on the squad who featured in the Concacaf U-17 qualifiers held in Costa Rica in February. Cupps has also seen action across several training camps as one of only eight players in the 2008 age group who were called into all three U-17 USMNT training camps and the Concacaf U-17 qualifiers in 2024.

U-17 MEN'S NATIONAL TEAM (2008) ROSTER BY POSITION (Club; Hometown):

GOALKEEPERS (3): Jack Kortkamp (Sporting Kansas City; Olathe, Kan.), William Mackay (Real Salt Lake; Highland, Utah), Aidan Stokes (New York Red Bulls; Totowa, N.J.)

DEFENDERS (8): Christopher Cupps (Chicago Fire FC; Chicago, Ill.), Jordan Griffin (Philadelphia Union; West Chester, Pa.), Pedro Guimaraes (Orange County SC; Aliso Viejo, Calif.), Ramiz Hamouda (Birmingham Legion; Lincoln, Neb.), Micah Harris (Houston Dynamo; Houston, Texas), Enrique Martinez (LA Galaxy; Compton, Calif.), Adrian Sanders (LAFC; Claremont, Calif.), Gio Villa (Real Salt Lake; Chicago, Ill.)

MIDFIELDERS (7): Maximo Carrizo (New York City FC; Greenwich, Conn.), Luca Moisa (Real Salt Lake; Las Vegas, Nev.), Cooper Sanchez (Atlanta United; Holly Springs, Ga.), Cristiano Oliveira (New England Revolution; Somerville, Mass.), Cavan Sullivan (Philadelphia Union; Philadelphia, Pa.), Jude Terry (LAFC; San Diego, Calif.), Mateo Tsakiris (LA Galaxy, Saratoga, Calif.)

FORWARDS (6): Chase Adams (Columbus Crew; Naperville, Ill.), Nimfasha Berchimas (Charlotte FC; High Point, N.C.), Julian Hall (New York Red Bulls; New York, N.Y.), Jamir Johnson (Philadelphia Union; Huntsville, Ala.), Kellan LeBlanc (Philadelphia Union; Royersford, Pa.), Tanner Rosborough (New York Red Bulls; McDonald, Pa.)

Chicago will travel to Massachusetts to face the New England Revolution on Decision Day 2025. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. CT on Saturday, Oct. 18 and will be broadcast globally on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. The match will be transmitted locally on WLS 890 AM (English) and Que Buena Fire via the Uforia App (Spanish).

