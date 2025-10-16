Founding Partner Manny Machado Is Showing up for San Diego

Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC's Official Podcast, presented by Ford had a special guest ahead of Decision Day. Founding Partner, seven-time Major League Baseball (MLB) All-Star and current third baseman for the San Diego Padres stopped by to share what he thinks makes the Club so special.

Machado is excited for SDFC's first-ever Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs run and expressed how he "wouldn't miss it for the world."

Head coach Mikey Varas also joined the podcast to reflect on SDFC's inaugural season ahead of the last match of the regular season. It all comes down to Saturday, October 18, the match against the Portland Timbers and where the Club will seed in the Western Conference.

Watch the whole podcast below:

