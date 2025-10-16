Founding Partner Manny Machado Is Showing up for San Diego
Published on October 16, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Diego FC News Release
San Diego FC's Official Podcast, presented by Ford had a special guest ahead of Decision Day. Founding Partner, seven-time Major League Baseball (MLB) All-Star and current third baseman for the San Diego Padres stopped by to share what he thinks makes the Club so special.
Machado is excited for SDFC's first-ever Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs run and expressed how he "wouldn't miss it for the world."
Head coach Mikey Varas also joined the podcast to reflect on SDFC's inaugural season ahead of the last match of the regular season. It all comes down to Saturday, October 18, the match against the Portland Timbers and where the Club will seed in the Western Conference.
Watch the whole podcast below:
Show Up For San Diego. Join Machado and SDFC for Match One, presented by Sharp HealthCare. The first 25k fans will receive an exclusive SDFC branded scarf. Lock in your Playoff tickets now and experience the thrill of every decisive moment before it's too late!
Major League Soccer Stories from October 16, 2025
- D.C. United Signs 15-Year-Old Forward Oscar Avilez as a Homegrown Player - D.C. United
- Marcos Dias Named to 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Best XI - New England Revolution
- Founding Partner Manny Machado Is Showing up for San Diego - San Diego FC
- New York Red Bulls Forward Julian Hall and Goalkeeper Aidan Stokes Named to United States U-17 National Team Roster for 2026 U-17 FIFA World Cup - New York Red Bulls
- Chicago Fire FC Defender Christopher Cupps Named to United States U-17 Men's National Team for 2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup - Chicago Fire FC
- LAFC Signs Forward Nathan Ordaz to Multi-Year Contract Extension - Los Angeles FC
- Jack Kortkamp Selected to USA Roster for U-17 World Cup - Sporting Kansas City
- Get to Know SDFC's First SuperDraft Pick and Defender Manu Duah - San Diego FC
- Houston Dynamo Announce Houston Soccer Celebration Kickoff Presented by MD Anderson - Houston Dynamo FC
- Inter Miami CF Academy Set to Participate in 2025 Legends Cup Miami - Inter Miami CF
- St. Louis CITY SC Wraps up 2025 Season against Real Salt Lake at Energizer Park on Saturday - St. Louis City SC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Diego FC Stories
- Founding Partner Manny Machado Is Showing up for San Diego
- Get to Know SDFC's First SuperDraft Pick and Defender Manu Duah
- San Diego FC to Participate in 2026 Coachella Valley Invitational
- Join Us Saturday, October 18 for Our Official Watch Party Crawl
- Decision Day 2025: What's at Stake for San Diego FC