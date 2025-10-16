LAFC Signs Forward Nathan Ordaz to Multi-Year Contract Extension

Published on October 16, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

LAFC announced today that the club has re-signed forward Nathan Ordaz to a multi-year contract extension through 2029 with an option for 2030.

"Nathan embodies the qualities we value most in our young players at LAFC," said Co-President & General Manager John Thorrington. "We are incredibly proud that he is one of our own - having come through our partner club LAFC SoCal and developed within our Academy before establishing his place in the First Team and with the El Salvador National Team. His journey reflects the pathway we've worked so hard to build, and the belief we have in our young talent. Nathan's growth is a credit to his hard work, commitment, and character - and to the support of his parents and representative Patrick McCabe, who have been with him every step of the way."

Ordaz becomes the first LAFC Homegrown player to sign a contract extension with the club following an initial first-team contract. Ordaz has enjoyed a breakout season in 2025, scoring seven goals and registering seven assists in 34 appearances (21 starts) across all competitions. He began the year with a bang when he scored the winning goal in a preseason friendly against Mexico's Club América at BMO Stadium on February 11. His breakout continued when he netted against both the Columbus Crew and Inter Miami in LAFC's run to the Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals.

The 21-year-old is a product of the LAFC Academy who has advanced through the club's talent development system until signing a Homegrown contract with the first team as an 18-year-old in 2022.

He made one preseason appearance for LAFC in 2022, scoring a goal against Toronto FC before making his full MLS debut the following season against Sporting Kansas City, coming on as substitute on May 17, 2023. The young forward scored his first goal for LAFC later that year when he tallied against FC Juárez as a substitute in Leagues Cup on August 2. He started the ensuing Leagues Cup match on August 8 and proceeded to score again, this time against Real Salt Lake.

Ordaz continued to improve during the 2024 season, scoring his first league goal for LAFC on July 13 against the Columbus Crew and making 17 appearances over the course of the season.

The Encino, CA, native has also broken through at the senior international level with El Salvador, providing three assists in five World Cup Qualifying appearances for Los Cuscatlecos.

TRANSACTION: LAFC re-signs forward Nathan Ordaz to a multi-year contract extension through 2029 with an option for 2030.







