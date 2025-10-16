Marcos Dias Named to 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Best XI

NEW YORK / FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - New England Revolution II forward/midfielder Marcos Dias has been named to the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Best XI, recognizing the league's top performers at each position this season. The Brazilian adds to his 2025 trophy haul, having earned the inaugural MLS NEXT Pro Playmaker of the Year award earlier this month.

All but one player, including those named as Honorable Mention, were selected to the league's Best XI for the first time, as voted on by a panel of club Head Coaches, Chief Soccer Officers, league broadcasters, and content teams. The 11 players represent eight Clubs in MLS NEXT Pro, all of whom will participate in the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs beginning this weekend with the Conference Quarterfinals.

Dias, 23, earns his spot on the league's Best XI following a historic individual campaign, finishing the regular season with a league-leading 23 goal contributions (10g, 13a) and the new MLS NEXT Pro single-season assist record. The Brazilian also set a new league record with 93 key passes on the year. Additionally, Dias became the first Revolution II player to notch double-digit goals and assists in a single season, and was the only New England player to feature in all 28 regular season matches in 2025, including 26 starts.

New England finished the regular season in top form, ranking third in the Eastern Conference and matching the club's single-season win record (14), thanks in part to Dias' 12 goal involvements in the last 10 matches. Across MLS NEXT Pro this season, Dias ranked among league leaders in games played (T1st - 28), corner kicks (2nd - 96), and successful crosses (T3rd - 42). New England posted a 10-1-4 record when the Brazilian playmaker found the scoresheet this year, including an unbeaten 5-0-4 mark when he scored a goal.

Dias and Revolution II will begin their quest for the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Cup title on Sunday night, hosting No. 6 seed Chicago Fire FC II in the Conference Quarterfinal round, selected through the league's innovative "Pick-Your-Opponent" playoff format last week. The Eastern Conference clash will kick off from Gillette Stadium at 6:00 p.m. ET on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, with Peyton Gallaher and Jordan Angeli providing play-by-play. CLICK HERE to purchase general admission tickets for the Conference Quarterfinal match, on sale now for $10, with discounted tickets available to Season Members for $7.







