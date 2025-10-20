Messi Named to MLS Team of the Matchday
Published on October 20, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
Inter Miami CF captain Lionel Messi has been named to the Major League Soccer (MLS) Team of the Matchday presented by Audi for week 39 of the 2025 regular season. Messi earns TOTM honors after stellar performance in the team's resounding 2-5 road win over Nashville SC on MLS Decision Day this past Saturday.
Messi registers his 13th TOTM selection this campaign following a historic performance against Nashville with three goals and an assist. The four goal contributions on the night helped Messi finish the 2025 regular season with a total 48 goal contributions (29 goals, 19 assists), the second most in a season in league history only one behind Carlos Vela (49 in 2019).
Additionally, Messi secured the 2025 MLS Golden Boot Award presented by Audi with his 29 goals this regular season, finishing ahead of LAFC's Denis Bouanga and Nashville SC's Sam Surridge, who scored 24 goals each. With this accolade, Messi becomes the first Inter Miami player to win the prestigious honor since the Club's inception in 2018.
2025 Inter Miami Team of the Matchday Honorees:
Matchday 1: Lionel Messi
Matchday 2: Telasco Segovia and Luis Suárez
Matchday 3: Noah Allen, Yannick Bright and Tadeo Allende
Matchday 4: Lionel Messi
Matchday 6: Lionel Messi
Matchday 8; Óscar Ustari
Matchday 9: Marcelo Weigandt and Benjamin Cremaschi
Matchday 11: Marcelo Weigandt
Matchday 13: Jordi Alba and Tadeo Allende
Matchday 15: Lionel Messi
Matchday 16: Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez
Matchday 17: Javier Mascherano and Lionel Messi
Matchday 22: Óscar Ustari, Tadeo Allende and Lionel Messi
Matchday 24: Lionel Messi
Matchday 26: Javier Mascherano, Jordi Alba, Telasco Segovia and Lionel Messi
Matchday 27: Benjamin Cremaschi
Matchday 29: Jordi Alba, Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez
Matchday 30: Baltasar Rodríguez
Matchday 35: Lionel Messi
Matchday 38: Lionel Messi, Jordi Alba and Tadeo Allende
Matchday 39: Lionel Messi
