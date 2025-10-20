Osaze Urhoghide and Eric Quill Named to MLSsoccer.com's Team of the Matchday Following Crucial Road Win in Vancouver on Decision Day

Published on October 20, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Dallas News Release







FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas defender Osaze Urhoghide, head coach Eric Quill, goalkeeper Michael Collodi and midfielder Kaick were named to MLSsoccer.com's Team of the Matchday presented by Audi for Matchday 39. Urhoghide earned his first appearance in the Team of the Matchday starting XI after scoring Dallas' opening goal to end Vancouver's six-match home unbeaten streak on Saturday night. Quill made his team of the Matchday debut after leading Dallas to the postseason and became the seventh FC Dallas coach to reach the postseason in his first season in charge.

Homegrown goalkeeper Michael Collodi and midfielder Kaick were named to the Team of the Matchday bench. Collodi made six saves in the match, while Kaick scored the game-winning goal. This marks Collodi's second Team of the Matchday selection and Kaick's first.

This is the 22nd time in 2025 that an FC Dallas player has earned Team of the Matchday honors from MLSsoccer.com.

Starters: Kristijan Kahlina (CLT) - Osaze Urhoghide (DAL), Jackson Ragen (SEA), Andrés Herrera (CLB) - Kerwin Vargas (CLT), Evander (CIN), Djordje Mihailovic (TOR), Amahl Pellegrino (SD) - Anders Dreyer (SD), Victor Olatunji (RSL), Lionel Messi (MIA)

Coach: Eric Quill (DAL)

Bench: Michael Collodi (DAL), Kaick (DAL), Jonathan Osorio (TOR), Dániel Gazdag (CLB), Niko Tsakiris (SJ), Miguel Almirón (ATL), Andrew Moran (LAFC), Philip Zinckernagel (CHI), Joseph Paintsil (LA)

FC Dallas Team of the Matchday Selections

Petar Musa (Bench: Week 1, 2 and 7, Starting XI: Week 25, 26, 37)

Luciano Acosta (Bench: Week 5, 6 Starting XI: Week 19)

Pedrinho (Bench: Week 10)

Sebastien Ibeagha (Bench: Week 16)

Logan Farrington: (Bench: Week 27)

Lalas Abubakar: (Starting XI: Week 28)

Michael Collodi: (Starting XI: Week 30, Bench: Week 39)

Jacob Jackson: (Starting XI: Week 32, Player of the Matchday)

Bernard Kamungo: (Starting XI: Week 33)

Christian Cappis: (Bench: Week 34)

Patrickson Delgado: (Bench:Week 38)

Osaze Urhoghide: (Starting XI: Week 39)

Eric Quill: (Coach of the Matchday: Week 39)

Kaick: (Bench: Week 39)







Major League Soccer Stories from October 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.