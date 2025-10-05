FC Dallas Defeats LA Galaxy 2-1 in Final Home Match of the Regular Season

Published on October 4, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FRISCO, Texas (Oct. 4, 2025) - FC Dallas (10-11-11, 41 points) earned three points with a 2-1 win over the LA Galaxy (5-18-9, 24 points) on Saturday evening at Toyota Stadium in the final home game of the regular season.

HISTORY MAKER

Forward Petar Musa scored his team-leading 18th goal of the season in the 35th minute off a Christian Cappis assist. He extends his goal-scoring streak to five matches with today's goal, the third longest in the league this year. Musa joins Jason Kreis ('99), Kenny Cooper ('08) and Jesús Ferreira ('22) to score 18 goals in a single season in FC Dallas history.

ALEGRIA PURA

Midfielder Patrickson Delgado gave FC Dallas a 2-1 lead in the first half with a strike from outside the box. It was Delgado's first goal of the season and fifth of his FC Dallas career. His previous goal came against LAFC on Sept. 21, 2024, and each of his last two goals have been game-winners for Dallas.

STREAKING CONTINUES

Today's win extended FC Dallas' unbeaten streak to eight games dating back to Aug. 9, when the club defeated Portland Timbers 2-0 at Toyota Stadium. Dallas has earned 16 points (4-0-4) over that span. The eight-game run is the longest of the season, coinciding with Dallas' active streak of scoring in 11 straight games.

PAXTON RETURNS

After 140 days, FC Dallas Homegrown midfielder Paxton Pomykal made his return to the pitch in added time in the second half. Pomykal last appeared in MLS play on May 17, 2025, against the Houston Dynamo FC.

PLAYOFF PICTURE

FC Dallas controls its playoff fate heading into the final two matches of the regular season. As of Saturday afternoon, Dallas sits in eighth place in the Western Conference, a position that would have the club host the Western Conference Wild Card match in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs starting on Wednesday, Oct. 22.

THANK YOU, MATT

Former captain and club legend Matt Hedges signed a one-day contract to officially retire as a member of FC Dallas at its regular season home finale. Hedges was made available to the media prior to the match in the FC Dallas Players' Lounge.

SELLOUT STREAK CONTINUES

FC Dallas extended its sellout streak to 34 consecutive home matches of 11,004. This is the second consecutive year that FC Dallas sells out every regular season home match. Toyota Stadium is currently undergoing renovations on the east side. For more information, visit NewToyotaStadium.com.

NEXT UP

FC Dallas visits the LA Galaxy on Saturday, Oct. 11 at Dignity Health Sports Park in the penultimate match of the regular season at 9:30 p.m. CT. The match will stream live on MLS Season Pass via Apple TV. The audio call can be heard on the official FC Dallas app.

FC DALLAS POSTGAME QUOTES

Head coach Eric Quill

On the match tonight...

"I didn't like our start, obviously, knowing the importance of this game, and to come out and give up that first goal kind of shocked us a bit, in a good way, but we did what we've been doing all year long. We came back, it woke us up, and we pushed hard in the first half to turn the tide. I thought we forced things in spells of possession, really trying to find goals because we knew we had to win. When you give a goal up, it creates urgency, and sometimes that urgency leads to panic, poor decisions or technical errors with the game coming at you fast. But the competitiveness in the group to find the goal showed, and we were on top of them in the first half, doing what we wanted pressing, suffocating them, taking advantage of the fact they had just played Wednesday night. And what a goal by Patrickson (Delgado). To go up 2-1 at the half was huge for us and gave us a lift, versus going in tied 1-1 where your mindset could shift. At halftime the message was to find the third goal and not let them creep back in late, because they're known for that. Credit to them, that's a fighting team. I don't care where they sit in the table; they're a quality side, well coached, and with weapons that can hurt you. But I thought our subs came in and made an impact, and everybody fought with purpose. I'm proud of the collective cohesion, the willingness to do the dirty work and find a way to get it done."

On Patrickson's goal...

"He's been knocking on the door. He's hit crossbars, he's hit posts, he strikes a heavy ball, and those kinds of goals are in his profile. Hopefully this gives him a boost because goals bring confidence, and I'm excited to see who he is next week. He's been giving us quality on both sides of the ball with the right mentality and fight. I'm proud of him because I know how badly he wanted that goal. As a coach, when you see a guy working hard in front of goal in training, wanting to be a scorer, it's in his DNA. Sometimes you're snakebit, waiting to get that monkey off your back, and I think he got that today. It was the game winner we needed."

On the teams mentality shift...

"Like I've said time and time again, starting with San Jose, I saw what a true team looks like in this group, and they haven't stopped being that team that's bought in together. Our training environment is different. There's a purpose, and it's one they all believe in and contribute to. Of course we make mistakes, like any team, but the recovery from those mistakes shows what we're about. You see the reactions of teammates getting behind the ball, sliding, throwing their bodies in the way. A lot of that doesn't even show up in statistics. It's about trying to be a winner for each other, and that's what the collective is doing. For me, it's the chemistry. This group takes care of the small margins that were leading to losses earlier in the season. When you really care and have honesty in all 11 positions, and then five more guys come in with that same honesty, you're going to win a lot of games."

Forward Petar Musa

On the goal-scoring record...

"It means a lot, it's nice, but for me, the most important thing about today is that we took three points today, in our last game of the regular season, in front of our fans and family. I'm very happy about having two more finals, and then let's focus on the next week."

On what's working for the squad...

"A lot of help, with Logan (Farrington) up front. It's way easier for us because Logan also can hold the ball, drop in between the lines, and he's helping me a lot. But also our midfielders are doing a very good job. I think as a team, we are playing really good. We're building momentum, and I'm very happy about that. We are catching form at the right moment."

Midfielder Patrickson Delgado

On resiliency...

"Yes, I love that word because at first nobody believed in us but coach Quill always talks to us about resilience, and we've had a lot of that in recent games. Last year I was on loan, and the team decided to purchase me. I believe in myself, I'm very resilient and I'm happy to be here with the club and the team. I've had great support from my teammates, the coaching staff and everyone at the club. I'm very happy to be here."

On his goal...

"I couldn't believe it because I hadn't scored a goal in a long time. I've been looking for it. I want to give the fans what they deserve, give them the joy they deserve because they are there supporting us in good times and bad. Now we're going through a good spell, so give them the joy they deserve, and my family and everyone who supports me."

On the final push...

"We must continue working as we have been doing. We have to play at our best versus everyone on the field to get a positive outcome, but we are convinced that with the work we have been doing, we will achieve good results. Teamwork, perseverance, belief, working day in and day out. That creates a group, a stable group, and nothing else. That's brought us good matches, good results, and we'll keep going until the end."







