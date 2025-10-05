St. Louis CITY SC Earns Third Consecutive Road Win with 3-1 Defeat Over Austin FC

Published on October 4, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

St. Louis City SC News Release







St. Louis CITY SC earned their third consecutive road win with a 3-1 victory over Austin FC on Saturday night at Q2 stadium. Marcel Hartel opened the scoring in the 28th minute, putting CITY SC up 1-0. Austin responded eight minutes later with a goal from Oleksandr Svatok. Hartel struck again in the 45th minute, securing his second goal of the night and his second career MLS brace, giving St. Louis a 2-1 lead entering halftime. CITY SC limited Austin to just one shot on goal in the second half and got an insurance goal from Simon Becher in stoppage time to secure the 3-1 victory. Following their bye week, St. Louis returns home for their final regular season match of 2025, facing Real Salt Lake on Saturday, October 18 at 8:00 p.m. CT.

Postgame Notes

Marcel Hartel scored his ninth goal of the season. Hartel has eight goal contributions (five goals, three assists) in his last eight MLS matches

Tonight marked Hartel's second career MLS brace, with his first coming earlier this year against Portland Timbers on July 23. Hartel is now tied with João Klauss for a team-leading nine goals

Hartel's brace marks the third time this season a CITY SC player has scored twice in a match, and the second time in the last three games that a player has recorded a first-half brace (Brendan McSorley on September 20 at San Jose Earthquakes)

Simon Becher scored his third goal of the season

Alfredo Morales picked up his first and second assists of the season

João Klauss earned his third assist of the season. Klauss now has three assists in his last four matches

Célio Pompeu notched his third assist of the season

Tonight's win was CITY SC's third consecutive road victory, the first time the team has achieved this since June-July of 2023

CITY SC improved their all-time record against Austin FC to 4-1-1

October 4, 2025 - Q2 Stadium (Austin, TX)

Goal-Scoring Plays

STL: Marcel Hartel (Alfredo Morales), 28th minute - Marcel Hartel scored with a right footed shot from the central position outside the box to the top right corner.

ATX: Oleksandr Svatok (Owen Wolff), 36th minute - Oleksandr Svatok scored with a header from the center of the box to the middle right zone.

STL: Marcel Hartel (Célio Pompeu, João Klauss), 45th minute - Marcel Hartel scored with a right footed shot from the center of the box to the lower right zone.

STL: Simon Becher (Alfredo Morales), 90th minute + 3 - Simon Becher scored with a right footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom right corner.

Scoring Summary

STL: Marcel Hartel (Alfredo Morales), 28'

ATX: Oleksandr Svatok (Owen Wolff), 36'

STL: Marcel Hartel (Célio Pompeu, João Klauss), 45'

STL: Simon Becher (Alfredo Morales), 90'+3

Misconduct Summary

STL: Alfredo Morales (caution), 34'

ATX: Ilie Sanchez (caution), 42'

STL: Brendan McSorley (caution), 72'

ATX: Robert Taylor (caution), 90'+6

ATX: Diego Rubio (caution), 90'+6

Lineups

ATX: GK Brad Stuver; D Jon Gallagher, D Oleksandr Svatok, D Brendan Hines-Ike, D Mikkel Desler (Zan Kolmanic, 56'); M Ilie Sanchez © (CJ Fodrey, 70'), M Dani Pereira, M Besard Sabovic (Diego Rubio, 56'); F Owen Wolff (Nicolas Dubersarsky, 78'), F Myrto Uzuni, F Osman Bukari (Robert Taylor, 78')

Substitutes not used: GK Stefan Cleveland, D Mateja Djordjevic, D Julio Cascante, F Jader Obrian

TOTAL SHOTS: 14; SHOTS ON GOAL: 2; FOULS: 13; OFFSIDES: 1; CORNER KICKS: 5; SAVES: 5

STL: GK Roman Bürki ©; D Tomas Totland, D Henry Kessler, D Fallou Fall, D Conrad Wallem; M Chris Durkin, M Alfredo Morales; M Célio Pompeu (Brendan McSorley, 64'), M Marcel Hartel (Tomáš Ostrák, 90'+3), M Sangbin Jeong (Mykhi Joyner, 64'); F João Klauss (Simon Becher, 78')

Substitutes not used: GK Ben Lundt, D Timo Baumgartl, D Kyle Hiebert, D Devin Padelford, M Seth Antwi

TOTAL SHOTS: 22; SHOTS ON GOAL: 8; FOULS: 8; OFFSIDES: 2; CORNER KICKS: 5; SAVES: 1

Referee: Ricardo Fierro

Assistant Referees: Jason White, Kevin Lock, Malik Badawi

VAR: Sorin Stoica

AVAR: Mark Allatin

Venue: Q2 Stadium







Major League Soccer Stories from October 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.