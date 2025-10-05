Columbus Crew Draws Orlando City SC, 1-1

Published on October 4, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

COLUMBUS - The Columbus Crew tied, 1-1, against Orlando City SC at Inter&Co Stadium.

The Black & Gold's 51 points are the Club's fourth-most through 33 matches since 2011 when MLS introduced the 34-match schedule.

1. 2024 - 63 points (18-6-9)

2. 2023 - 54 points (15-9-9)

3. 2017 - 53 points (16-12-5)

4. 2025 - 51 points (13-8-12)

5. 2015 - 50 points (14-11-8)

The Crew have secured a point in 26 of 34 road matches (14-8-12) since 2024.

Defender Andrés Herrera scored the Crew's opening goal in the 31st minute of the match, his third of the season.

Herrera improved to seven MLS goal contributions (three goals, four assists) this year and eight career (one assist in 2024).

With a well-timed cross, midfielder Lassi Lappalainen earned his third assist of 2025.

Entering in the 72nd minute, midfielder Daniel Gazdag reached 150 career MLS regular season appearances tonight.

The Crew return to Lower.com Field for Decision Day and face the New York Red Bulls on Saturday, Oct. 18 [7:30 p.m. ET / MLS Season Pass on Apple TV / Alt 105.7 FM / iHeartRadio app (English); La Mega 103.1 FM, 107.1 FM / La Mega app (Spanish)].

Upcoming Match: Columbus Crew vs. New York Red Bulls

Decision Day - MLS Regular Season

Saturday, Oct. 11 - 6 p.m. ET - Lower.com Field (Columbus, Ohio)

TV: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass

Columbus Crew Radio: Alt 105.7 FM (English); La Mega 103.1 FM, 107.1 FM (Spanish)

Tickets: www.columbuscrew.com/tickets







