San Diego FC Tops Houston Dynamo FC, 4-2, Sets New MLS Expansion Records for Points and Wins

Published on October 4, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







San Diego FC (SDFC) earned a thrilling 4-2 comeback victory over Houston Dynamo FC at Shell Energy Stadium. With the win, SDFC now holds an 18-9-6 on the year and sets new MLS expansion team records for most wins (18) and most points (60) in a single season.

Houston struck first in the 15th minute, as Felipe Andrade converted a left-footed shot from the center of the box, assisted by Junior Urso. The Dynamo took a 1-0 lead into halftime.

SDFC responded in the 49th minute after forward Amahl Pellegrino was brought down in the box by Houston defender Pablo Ortiz. Anders Dreyer stepped up and converted the penalty with a left-footed finish in the bottom-right corner past Houston goalkeeper Jonathan Bond, leveling the score at 1-1.

In the 85th minute, SDFC pulled ahead 2-1 after a well-worked move between Willy Kumado and Pellegrino resulted in a left-footed finish from the center of the box. Just two minutes later, Houston equalized, capitalizing on a turnover outside the area to beat goalkeeper CJ Dos Santos and bring the score to 2-2.

SDFC responded immediately. In the 89th minute, Dreyer scored his second goal of the night, finishing off another combination with Pellegrino to make it 3-2.

SDFC capped the performance with a stoppage-time insurance goal (90+13) from Amahl Pellegrino, who found the net with a left-footed shot following an assist from Jeppe Tverskov. The goal sealed the 4-2 win and extended SDFC's unbeaten road streak to nine consecutive matches.

Next, SDFC will travel to Providence Park to face the Portland Timbers on MLS Decision Day, closing out its inaugural regular season on Saturday, October 18. Kickoff is set for 6:00 p.m. PT, with live coverage on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, San Diego Sports 760 AM (English), and TUDN 1700 AM (Spanish).







Major League Soccer Stories from October 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.