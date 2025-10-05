LAFC Hosts Atlanta United Presented by Doordash at BMO Stadium this Sunday at 6 PM

Published on October 4, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

LAFC, riding a four-game win streak, welcomes Atlanta United, to BMO Stadium for a showdown on Sunday Night Soccer this weekend. Kickoff for the match, presented by DoorDash, is scheduled for 6 p.m. PT and will be available to watch for free to all Apple TV+ subscribers, as well as on Xfinity and DIRECTV platforms. Fans can also listen in on 710 AM ESPN LA, the ESPN App, 980 AM La Mera Mera (Spanish), and 1230 AM KYPA (Korean) in Los Angeles. The first 10,000 fans to enter BMO Stadium will receive a black and gold event bag courtesy of DoorDash.

After LAFC head coach Steve Cherundolo became the first coach in team history to reach 100 wins in all competitions following LAFC's most recent victory, All-Star striker Denis Bouanga, who was recently voted MLS Player of the Month for September, can reach his own pair of century milestones against Atlanta on Sunday:

Bouanga's next regular season appearance will mark his 100th with LAFC.

Bouanga needs only two goals to reach 100 across all competitions for LAFC. The Black & Gold, now 15-7-8 (53 points) in MLS play, sits in fourth place in the Western Conference and is only four points away from tying conference leaders San Diego FC atop the standings. LAFC is 2-2-2 all time against Atlanta and has not lost to the Georgia side since 2021.

Ahead of LAFC's match against Atlanta United on Sunday, Oct. 5, the club's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate, LAFC2, will host its final home match of the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season against North Texas SC at 1 p.m. PT at USC's Rawlinson Stadium. This special matchday offers fans a unique opportunity to experience both LAFC and LAFC2 in action on the same day as supporters can walk from USC's campus to BMO Stadium.

Tickets to support LAFC2 are available.

The match against Atlanta United will re-air locally in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Oct. 7, at 5:30 p.m. PT on FOX 11 Plus (KCOP-TV Ch. 13). FOX 11 Plus is where fans can also get to know more about the Black & Gold on LAFC Weekly, a 30-minute magazine show that gives viewers an in-depth look at the club every Saturday night at 10 p.m.

MATCH INFORMATION:

Matchup: LAFC vs. Atlanta United

Kickoff: Sunday, Oct. 5, at 6 p.m. PT

Where: BMO Stadium; Los Angeles, CA

Media gate opens at 4:30 p.m. PT

Watch: Apple TV+, Xfinity, DIRECTV, TikTok

Listen: ESPN LA 710 AM, ESPN App (English), 980 AM La Mera Mera (Spanish), 1230 AM KYPA (Korean)

BMO MATCH ACCESS - RONALD MCDONALD HOUSE CHARITIES SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA:

In partnership with BMO, LAFC will be welcoming 34 families and representatives from Ronald McDonald House Charities Southern California for a once-in-a-lifetime match day experience. The group will receive complimentary tickets, LAFC gear, food vouchers and will be holding the LAFC crest on-field during pre-match celebrations. Following the match, the group will have the opportunity to meet Son Heung-Min.

COMMUNITY SPOTLIGHT:

During the pre-match community spotlight moment, LAFC will be recognizing representatives from Ronald McDonald House Charities Southern California. Ronald McDonald Houses located throughout Southern California help families stay close to their child when they need treatment for a serious medical condition. Ronald McDonald Houses provide a home-like setting, close to the region's top hospitals, where families can stay free of charge for as long as necessary. With more than several Ronald McDonald Houses across Southern California, as well as Camp Ronald McDonald for Good Times, there are hundreds of ways to get involved close to home for Los Angeles residents.

LEXUS FIRE RELIEF - PALISADE CHARTER HIGH SCHOOL:

Alongside Lexus, LAFC will be welcoming 30 high school soccer athletes from Palisades Charter High School to be recognized on-field prior to the match. The athletes and school were heavily impacted by the LA fires, but with help from Lexus, they will be surprised with new soccer equipment for the season at their soccer practice on Oct. 6 alongside LAFC2 players.

WATCH ON TIKTOK:

'Player Spotlight: LAFC', a live stream bringing fans an exclusive Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) viewing experience on TikTok LIVE will be available for Sunday's match between LAFC and Atlanta United. The special live stream complements the full match broadcast on Apple TV+ by providing fans with a unique, player-first perspective through a dedicated camera focused on LAFC superstars Son Heung-Min, Denis Bouanga, Hugo Lloris, Timothy Tillman and more throughout the match.

Fans around the world can tune in to the TikTok LIVE 'Player Spotlight: LAFC' on the @MLS TikTok account, with simultaneous streams on @LAFC and @AppleTV. In addition, LAFC's dynamic star Denis Bouanga will also stream on his @d.bouanga TikTok account, marking the first time a "Player Spotlight" LIVE has been broadcast from a featured player's own account. Register on TikTok (HERE) to receive a notification when the live stream kicks off.

KNOW BEFORE YOU GO

ARRIVE EARLY

Fans are encouraged to arrive early to avoid traffic and crowds at the gate. Gates at BMO Stadium open at 4:30 p.m.

CLEAR BAG POLICY

To provide a safer environment for fans and expedite entry, BMO Stadium is enforcing a new Clear Bag Only Policy. It is required that fans bring bags that meet the following style and size limits:

One bag that is clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC and does not exceed 12" x 6" x 12", OR:

A one-gallon clear plastic storage bag (Ziploc bag or similar). Non-clear bags, including small clutches, are NOT allowed. Exceptions will be made for medically necessary items.







