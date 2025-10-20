Colorado Rapids Celebrate 2025 Season with Annual Award Ceremony, A Burgundy Affair

Published on October 20, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







The Colorado Rapids honored players, staff and fans alike at their annual end-of-season gala, A Burgundy Affair, on Oct. 19. Here is a complete list of this season's winners:

Academy Player of the Year presented by DICK'S Sporting Goods | Vincent Rinaldi

At 18 years old, Homegrown Rinaldi is a proven success story born of the Rapids Academy, growing with the program year after year to culminate into this seasons's Academy Player of the Year honor. The young defender shone brightly at the 2025 Generation adidas cup in April, helping earn seven clean sheets throughout the tournament and helping the team to a spot in the final to mark the club's longest run in the tournament. He scored the lone goal for Colorado in the final against Orlando City SC and was named to the tournament's Best XI for the U-18 age group. Rinaldi signed to a contract with Rapids 2 in August, becoming the sixth Rapids Academy product to sign for the club's MLS NEXT Pro side.

Rapids 2 Golden Boot preseted by Direct Edge | Mamadou Billo Diop

In his first season with the club, Diop was a threat in the final third to record 14 goals and earn Rapids 2's Golden Boot award. His calm demeanor in front of the net saw two braces and a hat trick this year, and earned the Senegalese striker a Player of the Matchweek honor in August and and MLS NEXT Pro Player of the Month honor in Sepetember. Diop's efforts in the attack have helped Rapids 2 to a playoff campaign, as the team is currently preparing for the Western Conference Semifinals after defeating Vancouver Whitecaps 2 in the quarterfinal match on Oct. 19.

Rapids 2 Player of the Year presented by Ticketmaster | Mamadou Billo Diop

Not only did Diop collect the Golden Boot in 2025 but also Rapids 2's top honor of Player of the Year. The striker has ammassed 1,614 minutes with the second team, scoring 14 goals and recording two assists in that time. The 19-year-old's young career is just blossoming, as he continues to propel Rapids 2 in the MLS NEXT Pro playoffs as they approach the Western Conference Semifinal match.

Defensive Player of the Year presented by American Family Insurance | Zack Steffen

For the second year in a row, Zack Steffen's presence between the sticks earns the goalkeeper the honor of Defensive Player of the Year. In over 2,000 minutes played in the net Steffen recorded 100 saves, four clean sheets and a record 12-save performance in a single game this season. His efforts did not go unnoticed by club, country and league, as he was awarded Defensive Player of the Year by the Rapids' supporters' group, Centennial 38, earned a Team of the Matchday nomination from MLS and was called up to the U.S. Men's National Team in March ahead of Concacaf Nations League matches and a training camp in June.

Young Player of the Year presented by Kiewit | Darren Yapi

In what can only be described as a breakout year, Darren Yapi's achivements at the top of the pitch in 2025 earn the 20-year-old striker the naming of Young Player of the Year. Yapi recorded eight goals and two assists in 29 games played this season, including a brace against Minnesota United to earn the Rapids' the road victory in August. The Homegrown was also named to Major League Soccer's annual 22 Under 22 list for being one of the most promisng young talents in the league this season.

Humanitarian of the Year presented by Baird Wealth Management | Zack Steffen

For the second year in a row, Zack Steffen, goalkeeper and founder of VOYCENOW, made his presence felt in the Colorado community. From supporting the Rapids Unified Team to growing the love of the game through soccer clinics, Steffen gave his all to the Rapids' community and beyond in 2025.

Most Valuable Player presented by UCHealth | Rafael Navarro

Rafael Navarro reached new heights this season with the Rapids to break records, earn meaningful minutes on the pitch and postively impact his teammates day in and day out, earning the striker Most Valuable Player. Navarro tallied 12 goals and five assists in over 2,600 minutes played this season, and started in 30 of his 31 appearances.

Golden Boot presented by Ramos Law | Rafael Navarro

After 12 goals scored, incredible celebrations and countless memories made, Rafael Navarro takes home the Golden Boot in 2025. The Brazilian striker was fearless and pinpoint in front of the net, earning five Team of the Matchday honors from the league, one Player of the Matchday honor and securing three braces in his third season with the club.

Fan Favorite presented by DICK'S Sporting Goods | Reggie Cannon

You voted, we listened! Reggie Cannon's personable character, relatable humor and connection to the Burgundy faithful earned the defender 2025's Fan Favorite award. From sticking around to sign autographs after games to sharing his favorite video games on social medai, Cannon found a way to connect with every fan this year.

Players' Player presented by Ramos Law | Rafael Navarro

Voted for by his teammates, Navarro's constant smile, sunny attitude and stellar performances on the pitch earned the Brazilian the honor of Players' Player in 2025. The striker's leadership and positive attitude throughout the season made his nomination to the award a no-brainer for his fellow Burgundy Boys.







